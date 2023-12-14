News
Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years for doping

Italy's Abdelwahed banned for four years for doping

December 14, 2023 22:16 IST
IMAGE: Ahmed Abdelwahed won silver at the European championships in Munich in August last year but the urine sample he provided revealed the presence of Meldonium -- a banned substance. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Italian steeplechase runner Ahmed Abdelwahed has been banned for four years and stripped of his silver medal from the 2022 European Athletics Championships for an anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

 

Abdelwahed won silver at the European championships in Munich in August last year but the urine sample he provided revealed the presence of Meldonium -- a banned substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in September last year and although he stated that he never used Meldonium intentionally, the AIU handed the ban after his B sample also confirmed the presence of the substance.

"All the athlete's results obtained at 2022 European Championships and since 19 August 2022 (will) be disqualified... with all resulting consequences including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money," the AIU said in its decision.

The AIU added that Abdelwahed may appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 30 days.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

