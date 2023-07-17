News
ISSF Junior Worlds: Abhinav-Gautami take gold in 10m air rifle

Source: PTI
July 17, 2023 20:14 IST
Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw are all smiles after winning the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at the ISSF Junior World Championships on Monday

IMAGE: Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw are all smiles after winning the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at the ISSF Junior World Championships on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISSF/Twitter

The pair of Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot won the 10m air rifle mixed team gold on day two of the ISSF World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea.

The Indian pair defeated the French combination of Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere 17-13 in the gold-medal match.

 

This was India's third gold of the competition -- India are now in second position in the medals tally, with a silver and two bronze medals.

China leads the tally with the same number of gold and bronze as India, but with an additional silver to show for their efforts.

India also bagged a bronze in the second medal event of the day, the 10m air pistol mixed team event, when Abhinav Choudhury and Sainyam, who had won gold in the air pistol women's individual competition on Sunday, got the better of Korea's Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun 17-11, in the bronze-medal match.

Abhinav and Gautami had earlier shot 627.4 in the qualification to finish second amongst 35 teams to qualify for the gold medal match-up.

Oceanne and Romain had topped the qualification with 632.4, but the Indian pair reversed the order in the final with some gritty shooting. They were down 0-4 initially, but showed tremendous resolve to pull through in the end.

The pair of Abhinav Choudhary and Sainyam shot a combined 574 in qualification to finish fourth. That gave them a shot at bronze, where they duly obliged.

Day three has four finals lined up -- the men's and women's 10m air rifle finals and the men's and women's skeet final.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Jaiswal: From pani puri seller to Test match winner
'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur still an inspiration
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'
SC may send Delhi ordinance to Constitution bench
Average tomato prices in Delhi drop to Rs 150 per kg
WFI elections delayed further
Ajit faction tells Sharad Pawar it will join NDA meet
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barca's youngsters

'Who's going to match this kid for next few years?'

