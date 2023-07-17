News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barca's young midfielders

Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barca's young midfielders

July 17, 2023 18:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ilkay Gundogan has joined FC Barcelona on a two-year deal

IMAGE: Ilkay Gundogan has joined FC Barcelona on a two-year deal. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/Twitter

Barcelona's new midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said it was an easy decision to join the Spanish giants mainly because of the role he expects to take as a mentor for the team's young squad.

The German international, 32, was presented at Barcelona's training facilities on Monday, following the signing of a two-year contract on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester City.

 

He captained the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 12 major trophies in total.

When asked about Barcelona's youth and talent in midfield especially, Gundogan said he had a lot to offer the team with his experience.

"They are incredible, Gavi, Pedri, Luuk De Jong... I come with more experience because my life and my career have not been easy and I think my experience can help a lot," Gundogan told a press conference.

"They are a very talented young group of players who do better things than me. If I can give them at least 1%, I'll be happy.

"Even though I'm older, I'm prepared for the challenge and I still have a lot to prove."

New FC Barcelona player Ilkay Gundogan greets children during his unveiling at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, on Monday 

IMAGE: New FC Barcelona player Ilkay Gundogan greets children during his unveiling at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona, on Monday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Having worked under former Barca manager Pep Guardiola at City, Gundogan expected an easy transition to life at the LaLiga champions with manager Xavi Hernandez.

"The style is very similar to what I played at City," he said.

"Guardiola and Xavi are very similar. I felt a connection with Xavi from the first moment we talked. When I spoke to him I knew they were on the right track.

"It's an incredible team and an opportunity to be able to play in a different league and in a different country.

"We will try to fight for the Champions League title. It is a responsibility to wear this shirt and I will try to give my best to win as many titles as possible."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'
I dream of passing the ball to Messi'
Tour de France: Selfie-seeker causes massive crash!
Tour de France: Selfie-seeker causes massive crash!
PIX: Wimbledon champ Alcaraz proves he's the real deal
PIX: Wimbledon champ Alcaraz proves he's the real deal
SC may send Delhi ordinance to Constitution bench
SC may send Delhi ordinance to Constitution bench
Average tomato prices in Delhi drop to Rs 150 per kg
Average tomato prices in Delhi drop to Rs 150 per kg
WFI elections delayed further
WFI elections delayed further
Ajit faction tells Sharad Pawar it will join NDA meet
Ajit faction tells Sharad Pawar it will join NDA meet

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'Who's going to match this kid for next few years?'

'Who's going to match this kid for next few years?'

No football team for Asiad? Coach Stimac writes to PM

No football team for Asiad? Coach Stimac writes to PM

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances