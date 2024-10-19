ISL: Mumbai City look to snap winless run vs FC Goa

IMAGE: FC Goa's Brison Fernandes and coach Manolo Marquez at a press conference on Friday. Photograph: FC Goa

Title-holders Mumbai City FC will look to secure their maiden win of the season when they face familiar foes FC Goa as the Indian Super League returns to action after the international break Margao on Saturday.

Mumbai have drawn twice and lost once in the three fixtures until now to be placed 11th in the points table. Goa have five points in four outings.

The two teams have had their share of rivalries in the past with the Gaurs dominating the Islanders until 2019-20.

They settled for a draw in both of their league-stage clashes last season, while it was the Islanders who prevailed over the Gaurs in the two-legged semi-final.

Goa have been winless in their last three home engagements.

On the other hand, Mumbai have remained unbeaten in its previous 12 encounters against Goa, winning seven and drawing on five -- its longest such run against any opponent.

The Islanders have made 70 passes per game in the final third this season, which is likely to keep the Gaurs' defence on their toes.

The two teams have faced each other in the tournament on 26 instances, with Mumbai winning 12 and Goa emerging victorious in seven, along with seven draws.

Interestingly, the Islanders have conceded two-plus goals in their last two away fixtures, and head coach Petr Kratky is wary of it.

“For us, if we play home or away, it's the same thing. FC Goa is a quality team, but if we stick to our plans, defend and attack well, we need to improve in all the areas, and we will do our best against Goa or any other opponent,” Kratky said.

The Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez said they are not seeking revenge for their semi-final loss against the side last season.

“For me, there's no question of revenge. We will be facing a strong, a very good team, but for sure, we will be a tough side for them too since we will be very competitive,” he stated.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's overall record of nine goals against Goa is the most by any player against the team in ISL.

The Gaurs will be teasing the Mumbai defence with Armando Sadiku, as his six shot attempts per meeting have been the highest such aggregate by any player in the competition this season.

The Islanders' Tiri has had four headed clearances per game this ISL -- the joint-most by any player, along with Jamshedpur FC's Stephen Eze.

Kick-off: 5pm.

East Bengal look to revive fortunes in derby

A beleaguered East Bengal will look to turn their season around under new head coach Oscar Bruzon when they face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the much-anticipated ISL Kolkata derby on Saturday.

The season's first derby, originally scheduled during the Durand Cup in August, was abandoned due to security concerns amid the RG Kar rape-and-murder protests, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for this showdown between the two Kolkata giants.

Since that abandonment, fortunes have been rough for East Bengal.

Four consecutive defeats led to the departure of last season's Super Cup-winning coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Red and Gold Brigade remain the only team without a win in the 13-team standings, adding pressure on Bruzon to steady the ship and deliver results.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan have displayed their attacking flair but have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their first four games.

Currently sitting in fourth place with two wins, one draw, and one loss, they will aim to tighten their defense as they head into this high-stakes derby.

Jose Molina's men will take confidence from their recent 3-0 win over Mohammedan SC, as the coach looks to secure back-to-back wins and clean sheets for the first time this season.

For the Mariners, their fortress at the Salt Lake Stadium has seen a flurry of goals.

They have scored in each of their 12 home ISL games in 2024, finding the back of the net at least twice in 11 of those matches.

They have scored 29 goals at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2024, the second-highest tally for any team at a single venue in a calendar year.

Their attacking stats are equally impressive this season, averaging 7.3 shots on target per game at a staggering 55.8% shooting accuracy, which is the best in the league.

No other team has maintained these stats over a full ISL season, making Mohun Bagan a daunting prospect for any defence.

East Bengal are winless in their last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan, leaking at least two goals in each encounter.

Bruzon will become the second East Bengal manager to face Mohun Bagan in his first ISL game.

The Red and Gold Brigade have historically struggled in managerial debuts in the ISL, and Bruzon will look to break this trend.



Cuadrat remains the only East Bengal coach to keep a clean sheet in his first game in charge.

Madih Talal of East Bengal has attempted 83 passes ending in the final third, more than any other player in the ongoing ISL campaign.

The Frenchman is also the player with the most successful passes in this region in 2024-25 as he will be key to the red-and-gold's attack.

For Mohun Bagan, Dimitri Petratos has five goal contributions against East Bengal in previous derbies. Petratos will once again be the threat for East bengal.

However, he has found the net only once in his last six ISL games and it remains to be seen if East Begngal defence is able to mark him successfully.

After registering two assists from set pieces in his last match, Greg Stewart has been in form. His delivery from dead-ball situations will be a key factor in Mohun Bagan's attacking play.

"A team can lose all its matches in a season but it comes into a derby with a different (level of) vigour. Moreover, a team which has lost so many matches will be more desperate to get back in form with a win here,” Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose said.

“For us, the goal is clear – to keep winning games to remain on top of the table. And we will do everything possible to keep working towards that.”

Mohun Bagan's attack will be further boosted by the return of Sahal Abdul Samad, the India midfielder who suffered a hamstring strain and was substituted in their 0-3 loss at Bengaluru FC.

He also missed their match against Mohammedan Sporting and could not travel with the Indian team for the Vietnam friendly.

Kickoff: 7.30pm.