Home  » Cricket » New Zealand edge WI to enter Women's T20 WC final

New Zealand edge WI to enter Women's T20 WC final

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 23:41 IST
New Zealand players celebrate after squeezing past West Indies to enter the Women's T20 World Cup final

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate after squeezing past West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final, in Sharjah, on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Spinners Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr continued their incredible run to guide New Zealand to the Women's T20 World Cup final beating West Indies by eight runs in Sharjah on Friday.

The White Ferns, runners-up in 2009 and 2010 editions, will meet South Africa in the final on Sunday and they only have their two tweakers to thank for defending a total of 128 with such aplomb despite the dangerous Deandra Dottin's 33, which included three sixes in the 16th over bowled by Lea Tahuhu.

 

West Indies managed 120/8 in 20 overs and as much as off-spinner Carson (3/29) dented West Indies with early blows, Kerr's (2/14) leg-breaks along with prized wicket of Dottin played her part splendidly.

The duo accounted for 20 opposition wickets (Carson's 8 and Kerr's 12) in the tournament and been lethal weapons for New Zealand in the entire tournament.

Georgia Plimmer top-scored for New Zealand with 33 off 31 balls

IMAGE: Georgia Plimmer top-scored for New Zealand with 33 off 31 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

Fittingly, it was Beijing Olympian Suzie Bates, who bowled the final over with 15 needed and gave away only seven runs to seal the issue.

Earlier, seasoned Dottin, bowled both conventional and wide yorkers with lot of precision to end up with 4/22. With most of the deliveries holding up, it became easier for Dottin to vary the pace making life difficult for opposition batters.

Source: PTI
