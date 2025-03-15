HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » ISL playoff dates revealed!

ISL playoff dates revealed!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 15, 2025 14:19 IST

ISL playoffs schedule

IMAGE: ISL playoffs schedule. Photograph: ISL/X

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024-25 playoffs with two-legged semifinals scheduled between April 2-6 and the final to be played on April 12.

The league stage concluded on March 12.

 

The Knockouts will be played on March 29 and 30, and the semi-finals will be held on April 2, 3, 6 and 7.

Mohun Bagan SG created history by clinching the League Shield for the second season in a row, becoming the first team in the competition to do so.

Along with Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa (2nd), Bengaluru FC (3rd), NorthEast United FC (4th), Jamshedpur FC (5th) and Mumbai City FC (6th) all confirmed their spots in the playoffs.

In the playoffs, the teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in two single-legged knockout matches to determine the opponents for Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who made it directly to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played in a home and away format with the winners over the two legs playing the final on April 12 at the home of the higher-ranked team in the league table.

Playoffs schedule: 

29th March: Knockout 1 – Bengaluru FC (home) vs Mumbai City FC

30th March: Knockout 2 – NorthEast United FC (home) vs Jamshedpur FC

2nd April: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs FC Goa

3rd April: Semi-final 2 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mohun Bagan SG

6th April: Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – FC Goa (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1

7th April: Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan SG (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2

12th April: Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
