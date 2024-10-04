ISL: Odisha fight back to hold Kerala Blasters

Photograph: Indian Super League

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a thrilling match, filled with twists and dramatic moments in the Indian Super League in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Diego Mauricio found the back of the net for Odisha, while Kerala benefitted from an own goal by Alexandre Coeff. Meanwhile, Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez showcased excellent chemistry, each scoring for Kerala Blasters.

The first major action came in the 15th minute when Jesus Jimenez nutmegged both Thoiba Singh and Ahmed Jahouh to set up Sadaoui in the six-yard box, only for Mourtada Fall to clear the danger. Just three minutes later, the duo combined again, with Jimenez laying it off to Sadaoui inside the box, and the forward expertly curled the ball past Amrinder Singh to give Kerala the lead.

Kerala quickly doubled their advantage three minutes later. Sadaoui turned provider this time, cutting in and setting up Jimenez, whose shot slipped past Amrinder at the near post.

By the 29th minute, however, Odisha FC clawed their way back into the game. A short corner from Ahmed Jahouh was crossed into the six-yard box, where Sachin’s mishandling led to the ball ricocheting off his teammate Coeff and into the net for an own goal.

Odisha didn’t wait long to equalize. In the 36th minute, Diego Mauricio linked up with Jerry Mawihmingthanga, whose cross found the Brazilian, and Mauricio's powerful shot left Suresh with no chance. This assist marked Jerry’s 21st in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Just before halftime, Odisha nearly took the lead. A defensive error from Fall allowed Sadaoui to get a shot on goal, but Amrinder pulled off a vital save. In the additional time of the first half, a free-kick from Jahouh found Fall, but his header was stopped by an advancing Suresh.

Both teams continued to push for a winner in the second half. Odisha’s new signing, Roy Krishna, made an impact in the 56th minute, delivering a dangerous cross that nearly resulted in a goal, but Isak Vanlalruatfela couldn’t keep his shot on target. In the 88th minute, a short pass from Thoiba Singh to Amrinder almost led to a costly mistake, as Adrian Luna pressed hard, but the ball deflected out for a goal kick.

Despite several chances for both sides, neither team could find a decisive goal, and the match ended in a draw.