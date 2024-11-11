ISL: Mohun Bagan survive Odisha scare

IMAGE: Action from the ISL game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: Action from the ISL game between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a 1-1 draw in an exciting Indian Super League match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The hosts scored the early goal through Hugo Boumous from an indirect freekick. However, Manvir Singh canceled it with a brilliant header in the first half itself. The second period saw both teams create chances but they were unable to convert them.

It was a rollicking start for the hosts, who earned an indirect freekick courtesy Asish Rai's back pass to Vishal Kaith in the penalty area, which the latter gathered with his hands.

The referee quickly awarded Odisha FC an indirect freekick from only six yards out. Boumous stepped up and secured the lead for the hosts in the fourth minute to set things in motion.

Jose Molina's men started the second period with similar intensity as Jamie Maclaren almost pickpocketed the ball from the Odisha FC backline as they tried to play out from the back.

However, a timely intervention from Thoiba Singh averted the danger.

In the 77th minute, Molina turned to Jason Cummings and Sahal Abdul Samad from the bench in search of a winner. In retaliation, Lobera brought in Diego Mauricio and Carlos Delgado to shore things up on both ends.

Despite their relentless attack, the Mariners could not find the winner as Odisha FC held their lines brilliantly to record a draw.

Odisha FC will face Hyderabad FC on November 25, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 23.