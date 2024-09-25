News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » ISL: In-form Punjab make it three back-to-back wins

ISL: In-form Punjab make it three back-to-back wins

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 25, 2024 23:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Indian Premier League

Goals from Ezequiel Vidal and Filip Mrzljak helped Punjab FC defeat Hyderabad FC 2-0 and make it three wins in a row for the side in the Indian Super League in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Following their emphatic win, Punjab FC, who scored once in each half, now sit at the top of the table.

 

Punjab FC turned on the intensity following the initial 15 minutes of lethargy when Leander D'Cunha's mis-timed pass in the danger area saw Mrzljak come up with a superb interception.

The Croatian was in a prime position to put the hosts ahead but rival goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh thwarted his effort.

Buoyed by the opportunity, Punjab FC kept pushing for the opening goal, with Vidal at the centre of every action. He created a couple or more opportunities for Mrzljak and Ivan Novoselec but neither managed to find the back of the net.

Photograph: Indian Premier League

In the 27th minute, Vidal went for the jugular from distance and missed the target by a whisker.

Minutes later, Vidal released Nihal Sudeesh on the left flank and the youngster almost added to his tally but the seasoned Arshdeep thwarted him. Punjab FC were eventually rewarded when Vidal opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a swerving free-kick which beat the goalkeeper.

The second half saw Hyderabad FC desperately push for the equaliser, with Ramhlunchhunga and Parag Shrivas coming close. Hyderabad lacked the finesse in attack to trouble the Punjab FC backline.

Punjab FC found the second goal in the 71st minute, courtesy a calm finish from Mrzljak. The Croatian got the better of his marker and initiated a counterattack before releasing Mushaga Bakenga into space.

However, the Norwegian's effort was blocked by Muhammed Rafi. But luckily for the hosts, the ball trickled down to Mrzljak on the right and the midfielder made no mistake in tucking it into the open net.

Punjab FC will next be in action against Bengaluru FC on October 18, while Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC on October 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Captain Rohit keeps things simple....': Akash Deep
'Captain Rohit keeps things simple....': Akash Deep
PM Modi meets chess players, hails historic dual Golds
PM Modi meets chess players, hails historic dual Golds
'I did not want to play domestic cricket': Dhawan
'I did not want to play domestic cricket': Dhawan
Battered: Mumbai's Mankhurd sees 27cm rain in 5 hours!
Battered: Mumbai's Mankhurd sees 27cm rain in 5 hours!
'Will take 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion'
'Will take 10 years to produce a Grand Slam champion'
Phone tapping: Gehlot should be quizzed, says ex-OSD
Phone tapping: Gehlot should be quizzed, says ex-OSD
'Make in India' initiative helped strengthen economy
'Make in India' initiative helped strengthen economy

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

What made Paes, Bhupathi, Mirza reunite after ages?

What made Paes, Bhupathi, Mirza reunite after ages?

Rs 3.2 Crore bonus for India's victorious Chess teams

Rs 3.2 Crore bonus for India's victorious Chess teams

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances