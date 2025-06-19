HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Take your time': Shastri's words of wisdom for Gill

'Take your time': Shastri's words of wisdom for Gill

June 19, 2025 16:12 IST

Shubman Gill had made his Test debut in 2020 when Ravi Shastri was the Head Coach

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had made his Test debut in 2020 when Ravi Shastri was the Head Coach. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ravi Shastri/X

Shubman Gill is set to lead India in red-ball cricket for the very first time in the high-profile five-Test tour of England.

As he guides India into a new era of Indian Test cricket, especially in the absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former head coach Ravi Shastri has shared thoughtful words of advice for the young batter.

 

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Shastri emphasised patience and composure as key for the young leader stepping into one of the most challenging roles.

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said, offering his initial guidance to the 25-year-old Gill.

“It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

It is still early days in Gill’s Test career, with 1893 runs at a 35.05 average in 32 matches, since making his debut in December 2020.

With English conditions known for testing even the most seasoned of cricketers, Gill will take the challenge head on as India look to end an 18-year-old draught -- India last won a Test series in England in 2007 under Rahul Dravid.

“It's never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure.

“What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He's got a good temperament.”

“He's matured as an individual, he's got some young players around with him, and I think it's a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes.”

India take on England in the first of the five contests at Headingley, from Friday, June 20. The Test will also mark the two teams first series of the next ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
