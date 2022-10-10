News
Rediff.com  » Sports » ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

ISL: Chennaiyin rally to embarrass ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 10, 2022 23:59 IST
It was Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari, who came in as a substitute in the second half and turned the match on its head, by first equalising in the 64th minute and then setting up India international Rahim Ali for the winner in the 83rd minute.

IMAGE: It was Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari, who came in as a substitute in the second half and turned the match on its head, by first equalising in the 64th minute and then setting up India international Rahim Ali for the winner in the 83rd minute. Photograph: Indian Super League/Twitter

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's indiscretion and a poor defensive organisation during counter-attack cost ATK Mohun Bagan dearly, as Chennaiyin FC rallied from a goal down to beat hosts 2-1 in the opening Indian Super League encounter in Kolkata on Monday.

 

It was Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari, who came in as a substitute in the second half and turned the match on its head. He first found the equaliser in the 64th minute and then set up India international Rahim Ali for the winner in the 83rd minute.

This was after Manvir Singh's powerful left-footer in the 27th minute gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Another defeat will now increase the pressure on Mohun Bagan's coach Juan Ferrando, who is likely to get the boot anytime during the season as the team's performance under him has been below par.

Bagan started in a positive fashion as Manvir, who has fallen out of favour with national coach Igor Stimac, played a one-two with Dimitri Petratos before slotting it past Chennaiyin goalie Debjit Majumdar.

In the second half, once Kwame was introduced, things changed rapidly for Chennnaiyin as there was more thrust in the attack.

One such move in the 63rd minute saw Kwame within striking distance but goalie Kaith's rough challenge got Chennaiyin a deserving spot kick which the Ghanaian himself converted.

While Bagan did attack, there was distinct lack of penetration in the attacking third and against the run-of-play, Chennaiyin hit on the counter.

Kwame got a loose ball down the wide and sprinted down before he kept a cut back for Rahim, whose deft right-footed placement found the left-corner of the net to give his team the decisive lead.

Bagan had a chance during dying moments when substitute Liston Colaco's curling free-kick from the edge of the 18-yard box was brilliantly saved by a diving Debjit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
