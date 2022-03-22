Is this hottie Barca's good luck charm?

IMAGE: American actress, singer and social media superstar Addison Rae is a fan of FC Barcelona. Photograph: Addison Rae/Instagram

American social media sensation Addison Rae on Sunday was seen donning an FC Barcelona jersey ahead of the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on Sunday.

The model and singer posted pictures of her watching the El Clasico on her Instagram stories, while FC Barcelona's official Twitter handle posted a gif of Rae in a jersey of the Catalan club.

'Confirmed: our good luck charm is @whoisaddison!', FC Barcelona tweeted.

A rejuvenated Barcelona gave a football masterclass to inflict a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Real Madrid on Sunday, thrashing Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga leaders on their own ground.

Real Madrid are comfortably perched on top of the La Liga standings with 66 points while Barca are now third on 54 points with a game in hand, three points behind second-placed Sevilla.