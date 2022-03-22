News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Is this hottie Barca's good luck charm?

Is this hottie Barca's good luck charm?

By Rediff Sports
March 22, 2022 09:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

American actress, singer and social media superstar Addison Rae is a fan of FC Barcelona

IMAGE: American actress, singer and social media superstar Addison Rae is a fan of FC Barcelona. Photograph: Addison Rae/Instagram
 

American social media sensation Addison Rae on Sunday was seen donning an FC Barcelona jersey ahead of the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on Sunday.

The model and singer posted pictures of her watching the El Clasico on her Instagram stories, while FC Barcelona's official Twitter handle posted a gif of Rae in a jersey of the Catalan club.

 

'Confirmed: our good luck charm is @whoisaddison!', FC Barcelona tweeted.

A rejuvenated Barcelona gave a football masterclass to inflict a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Real Madrid on Sunday, thrashing Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga leaders on their own ground.

Real Madrid are comfortably perched on top of the La Liga standings with 66 points while Barca are now third on 54 points with a game in hand, three points behind second-placed Sevilla.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm living my dream'
'I'm living my dream'
Time for Lakshya Sen to work on his variations
Time for Lakshya Sen to work on his variations
Manchester City is world's richest football club!
Manchester City is world's richest football club!
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre
'Kashmir Files is the people's film'
'Kashmir Files is the people's film'
'This boy will conquer the world'
'This boy will conquer the world'
Uniform civil code priority for Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uniform civil code priority for Uttarakhand CM Dhami

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid; PSG lose

PIX: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid; PSG lose

Tennis: Djokovic regains top spot, Nadal rises

Tennis: Djokovic regains top spot, Nadal rises

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances