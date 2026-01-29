HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?

Is Serena Williams Planning A Comeback?

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 21:19 IST

x

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams has not competed since her farewell appearance at the 2022 US Open. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Serena Williams dodged questions about re-entering the sport's anti-doping testing pool, triggering widespread speculation about a possible return to professional tennis. 
  • The cryptic interview became a talking point at the ongoing Australian Open. 
  • The 23-times Grand Slam champion raised eyebrows last December when she rejoined the tennis anti-doping testing pool. 
 

Serena Williams has tennis players buzzing about a possible return after she playfully dodged questions about re-entering the sport's anti-doping testing pool during a television appearance that left more questions than answers.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion raised eyebrows last December when she rejoined the tennis anti-doping testing pool, though she denied at the time that the move signaled a comeback to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades.

But her coy responses during a Wednesday appearance on NBC's "Today" show have reignited speculation.

When asked directly if rejoining the testing pool was a precursor to returning to tennis, Williams deflected with characteristic flair.

"I mean, really? Are you asking this on the Today show? Oh my gosh," she replied.

Pressed for a clearer answer, the 44-year-old Williams continued: "All the people on your set are laughing. This is distracting. You're distracting us over there ... I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now."

The interviewer persisted, saying "But that's not a yes or a no" to which Williams replied: "That's not a yes or no. I don't know, I am just going to see what happens."

She then added: "Listen, I have two kids. I am a full-time stay-at-home (mom). When I filled out a form the other day, occupation: housewife."

The cryptic interview became a talking point at the Australian Open on Thursday where some of the world's top women's tennis players were asked to weigh in on Williams' potential return.

"If she wants to come back, that's her decision. It's going to be fun to see her back on tour," Belarusian World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said on Thursday after booking her spot in the Melbourne final.

 

"She got the personality, and she's a fun one. It will be cool."

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who lost to Sabalenka in the semi-final, would also welcome Williams back.

"Well, I think it would be amazing for the sport, definitely," said Svitolina.

"She's such a great champion and achieved so much, did so much for our sport and been an inspiration for women around the world. So it's going to be a great story, for sure."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sabalenka routs Svitolina; to play Rybakina in Aus Open in final
Sabalenka routs Svitolina; to play Rybakina in Aus Open in final
Aus Open: Sinner beats Shelton to set up Djokovic semis
Aus Open: Sinner beats Shelton to set up Djokovic semis
WTA backs players' call for privacy after Gauff camera row
WTA backs players' call for privacy after Gauff camera row
Padma Shri Savita Punia Recalls Tough Hockey Journey
Padma Shri Savita Punia Recalls Tough Hockey Journey
EFI names rape-accused as coach, lands in soup!
EFI names rape-accused as coach, lands in soup!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Parth and Jay Thank NCP Supporters at Ajit Pawar's Last Rites1:56

Parth and Jay Thank NCP Supporters at Ajit Pawar's Last...

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to Ajit Pawar2:53

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to...

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in Baramati0:48

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO