Sabalenka crushes Svitolina to reach Australian Open final

Sabalenka crushes Svitolina to reach Australian Open final

Last updated on: January 29, 2026 16:04 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka winning her semi-final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open on Thursday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aryna Sabalenka is the third woman in the professional era to reach the Australian Open final four times in a row.
  • Sabalenka will bid for a third crown at Melbourne Park in four years and fifth Grand Slam title overall.
  • Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 but lost to Madison Keys in the 2025 final.

Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday in a semi-final overshadowed by geopolitical tension.

Top-seeded Belarusian Sabalenka will bid for a third crown at Melbourne Park in four years and fifth Grand Slam title overall against the winner of the late semi-final between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina at Rod Laver Arena.

"I just cannot believe that. It's an incredible achievement but the job is not done yet," world number one Sabalenka said on court. "I'm super happy with the win. She's such a tough opponent and has been playing incredible tennis the whole week."

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina avoid shaking hands after their semi-final match. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been a staging ground, Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from representing their nations at the Grand Slams and tour events.

Svitolina has been vocal about the strain of playing the countries' players, and said she hoped to bring her nation "light" at the Australian Open after a tough winter.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, however, crushed those hopes in a furious display of raw power.

She became the third woman in the professional era to reach the Australian Open decider four times in a row following Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1971-76) and Martina Hingis (1997-2002), who each played six finals in a row.

"Gutted not to make it through tonight," Svitolina told reporters. "Of course it's very difficult when you're playing a world number one on fire."

SVITOLINA COMPREHENSIVELY BEATEN

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka will bid for a third crown at Melbourne Park in four years. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

While 31-year-old Svitolina was comprehensively defeated, she fought hard from the first ball to the last.

The 12th seed started with tenacity, thumping a forehand winner down the line on the first point returning serve.

Sabalenka wobbled, giving up two break points with a loose backhand, but blasted her way out of danger.

There was early tension at 2-1 when Svitolina was awarded a point mid-rally, with Sabalenka penalised for hindering the point with a late grunt.

Incensed, she demanded a video review but the point stood.

She channelled her frustration into breaking Svitolina, then held for a 4-1 lead.

'LET'S GO!'

Elena Svitolina

IMAGE: Elina Svitolina in action. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Pinning Svitolina well behind the baseline, Sabalenka grabbed three set points and converted the third, roaring "Let's go!" after a sizzling cross-court backhand winner.

After 41 minutes of earth-shaking power, Sabalenka's weapons finally misfired.

She dropped the opening service game of the second set with a clutch of errors, raising cheers from a crowd yearning for a contest.

But Sabalenka steadied herself, breaking Svitolina twice in succession.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning a point. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Svitolina never dropped her head and earned a break point when trailing 4-2 to put the match back on serve.

Sabalenka was not to be denied, though.

After thrashing a forehand winner down the line to save the break point, she proved unstoppable.

Grabbing two match points with a huge serve, Sabalenka closed it out in style, swooping forward with a forehand cross-court winner to book her chance of claiming a third trophy at Melbourne Park.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
