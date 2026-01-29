EFI sends rape-accused EC member as coach to Jordan

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The naming of rape-accused Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich for an overseas assignment has yet again brought the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) under the scanner, even as the Sports Ministry, in an unrelated development, has issued a show-cause notice to the federation over prolonged governance and compliance failures.

The immediate controversy centres around EFI's decision to send Tarsem as coach-cum-manager of the Indian team for the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) World Cup Qualifiers in Jordan from January 29-31.

Top two teams will qualify for finals in November in Jordan.

Tarsem, an executive committee member of EFI, has never competed in a national tent pegging championship and was earlier suspended by the federation in an impersonation-related case from 2022-2024.

His selection was censored by the father of a junior rider who wrote to the world governing body ITPF. Giving details, he mentioned that an FIR has been registered against Colonel Tarsem Singh Warraich in Sonepat with regards to sexual harassment complaint filed by two women.

"Given the seriousness of the offense and the fact that the individual is only out on bail how can the sports authorities allow Colonel Tarsem Singh to travel outside the country let alone represent the Nation," he wrote.

Responding to which ITPF has asked EFI to take "appropriate action."

"We request that this issue be treated with the utmost seriousness, and that appropriate action be taken after due verification of the information provided. We would also appreciate being informed of the outcome and any measures taken in this regard, in order to ensure the safety of all competitors and uphold the integrity of the sport," ITPF mail read.

According to sources, the ITPF has also refused to allow Tarsem to appear in a judges' course being conducted alongside the Jordan event after objections were raised by fellow participants.

Repeated calls and messages to Tarsem and interim EFI president Jagat Singh went unanswered.

Selection trouble before event

The selection process for the Jordan event ran into turbulence after EFI failed to conduct the scheduled selection trials following the National Tent Pegging Championships in January.\

Multiple and contradictory lists of probables were issued over successive days, prompting objections from riders over non-adherence to laid-down criteria. The trials were eventually stalled, and riders were asked to leave the camp with their horses.

On January 16, EFI informed the ITPF that the Indian team would be unable to participate in the qualifiers, citing adverse weather conditions. The international body rejected the request, stating that withdrawal after confirmation would attract penalties, and issued a penalty invoice.

A day later, EFI sent a revised list of four athletes along with Tarsem Singh's name to the ITPF.

Ministry showcauses EFI

Separately, the Sports Ministry on January 28 issued a detailed show-cause notice to EFI, seeking an explanation for its failure to comply with conditions attached to exemptions granted under the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

The ministry noted that while exemptions were granted to EFI in November 2021, the federation was required to develop sports infrastructure and ensure the existence of state and district units in at least two-thirds of states and Union Territories.

It said EFI had not apprised the ministry of compliance despite the lapse of more than four years.

The show-cause notice cited judicial observations questioning EFI's practice of granting direct membership to individuals, clubs and various Indian Army units, which courts have observed appeared aimed at retaining voting control rather than promoting the sport.

The ministry further pointed to EFI's failure to publish annual competition calendars, notify national championships in advance, frame and publish selection policies, utilise allocated budgets, empanel coaches and support staff, and submit concrete plans for upcoming international events.

It warned that these shortcomings were adversely affecting athletes and could lead to embarrassment for the country, noting that the international governing body FEI has cautioned about possible disaffiliation.

EFI has been given 15 days to respond, failing which action under the Sports Code, including withdrawal of recognition, may be considered.