HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » EFI sends rape-accused EC member as coach to Jordan

EFI sends rape-accused EC member as coach to Jordan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 17:40 IST

x

Equestrian

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • The Equestrian Federation of India has found itself in a tough spot after naming a rape-accused as coach-cum-manager. 
  • Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich has been accused of sexual harassment by two women. 
  • The father of a junior rider informed the world governing body about his selection. 
  • The Sports Ministry has flagged governance issues within he EFI. 
 

The naming of rape-accused Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich for an overseas assignment has yet again brought the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) under the scanner, even as the Sports Ministry, in an unrelated development, has issued a show-cause notice to the federation over prolonged governance and compliance failures.

The immediate controversy centres around EFI's decision to send Tarsem as coach-cum-manager of the Indian team for the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) World Cup Qualifiers in Jordan from January 29-31.

Top two teams will qualify for finals in November in Jordan.

Tarsem, an executive committee member of EFI, has never competed in a national tent pegging championship and was earlier suspended by the federation in an impersonation-related case from 2022-2024.

His selection was censored by the father of a junior rider who wrote to the world governing body ITPF. Giving details, he mentioned that an FIR has been registered against Colonel Tarsem Singh Warraich in Sonepat with regards to sexual harassment complaint filed by two women.

"Given the seriousness of the offense and the fact that the individual is only out on bail how can the sports authorities allow Colonel Tarsem Singh to travel outside the country let alone represent the Nation," he wrote.

Responding to which ITPF has asked EFI to take "appropriate action."

"We request that this issue be treated with the utmost seriousness, and that appropriate action be taken after due verification of the information provided. We would also appreciate being informed of the outcome and any measures taken in this regard, in order to ensure the safety of all competitors and uphold the integrity of the sport," ITPF mail read.

According to sources, the ITPF has also refused to allow Tarsem to appear in a judges' course being conducted alongside the Jordan event after objections were raised by fellow participants.
Repeated calls and messages to Tarsem and interim EFI president Jagat Singh went unanswered.

Selection trouble before event

The selection process for the Jordan event ran into turbulence after EFI failed to conduct the scheduled selection trials following the National Tent Pegging Championships in January.\

Multiple and contradictory lists of probables were issued over successive days, prompting objections from riders over non-adherence to laid-down criteria. The trials were eventually stalled, and riders were asked to leave the camp with their horses.

On January 16, EFI informed the ITPF that the Indian team would be unable to participate in the qualifiers, citing adverse weather conditions. The international body rejected the request, stating that withdrawal after confirmation would attract penalties, and issued a penalty invoice.

 

A day later, EFI sent a revised list of four athletes along with Tarsem Singh's name to the ITPF.

Ministry showcauses EFI

Separately, the Sports Ministry on January 28 issued a detailed show-cause notice to EFI, seeking an explanation for its failure to comply with conditions attached to exemptions granted under the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

The ministry noted that while exemptions were granted to EFI in November 2021, the federation was required to develop sports infrastructure and ensure the existence of state and district units in at least two-thirds of states and Union Territories.

It said EFI had not apprised the ministry of compliance despite the lapse of more than four years.

The show-cause notice cited judicial observations questioning EFI's practice of granting direct membership to individuals, clubs and various Indian Army units, which courts have observed appeared aimed at retaining voting control rather than promoting the sport.

The ministry further pointed to EFI's failure to publish annual competition calendars, notify national championships in advance, frame and publish selection policies, utilise allocated budgets, empanel coaches and support staff, and submit concrete plans for upcoming international events.

It warned that these shortcomings were adversely affecting athletes and could lead to embarrassment for the country, noting that the international governing body FEI has cautioned about possible disaffiliation.

EFI has been given 15 days to respond, failing which action under the Sports Code, including withdrawal of recognition, may be considered.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hockey India wields the axe ahead of new season!
Hockey India wields the axe ahead of new season!
WPL 2026: MI take on Gujarat Giants in must-win clash
WPL 2026: MI take on Gujarat Giants in must-win clash
After spat with PCB, Jason Gillespie takes up PSL job!
After spat with PCB, Jason Gillespie takes up PSL job!
No stay on ex-WFI boss Brij Bhushan trial, says Delhi HC
No stay on ex-WFI boss Brij Bhushan trial, says Delhi HC
Samson will blame himself as World Cup race tightens: Yuzi
Samson will blame himself as World Cup race tightens: Yuzi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay last respect1:07

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay...

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's wife1:46

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO