Rediff.com  » Sports » Sable ninth in Diamond League 3000m steeplechase

Sable ninth in Diamond League 3000m steeplechase

September 14, 2024 01:26 IST
Avinash Sable

India's Avinash Sable finished ninth in the men's 3000m steeplechase with a timing of 8:17.09 seconds at in the Wanda Diamond League Finals, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on Friday.

Kenya's Amos Serem won the race in 8:06.90 seconds, while Morrocos's Soufiane El Bakkali (8:08.60s) and Kenya's Amin Jhinaoui Mohammed (8:09.68s) were second and third respectively.

 

Featuring the best of world athletics, the event is spread over two days for the first time and the field features top athletes from all continents vying for honours in 32 disciplines.

On Saturday, the second day of competition, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympics medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, will be in action.

Chopra made the DL final cut after finishing fourth in the overall standings with 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets in Doha and Lausanne.

Chopra skipped the last series meet in Zurich last week.

 

