Rediff.com  » Sports » 5 Indian women win gold at Asian Youth Boxing

5 Indian women win gold at Asian Youth Boxing

Source: PTI
March 14, 2022 22:07 IST
India’s Tamanna got the better of Uzbekistan's Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova to win gold in the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Tamanna (50kg) and Nivedita Karki (48kg), silver medalists in the previous edition, were among five Indian women boxers who won gold in the youth competition of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

Shaheen (60kg), Ravina (63kg) and Muskan (75kg) also won their finals and bagged gold medals.

 

Nivedita provided India an ideal start for the day when she clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Uzbekistan's Saidakhon Rakhmonova.

Tamanna then handed the country a second gold, beating Robiyankhon Bakhtiyorova, another Uzbek boxer, by a similar margin.

Shaheen and Ravina then added two more gold to the country's tally with unanimous decisions against their respective Uzbek opponents.

While Shaheen (60kg) outperformed Mukhlisa Tokhirova, Ravina thrashed Uzbekistan's Sitora Bahodirova.

Muskan also produced an aggressive show against Kazakhstan's Aidasaribarov before the referee stopped the contest in the first round and declared Muskan the winner. 

However, Priyanka and Kirti suffered defeats in the finals and concluded their campaigns with silver medals.

While Priyanka went down 1-4 to Kazakhstan's Bakytseidish in the 66kg category, Kirti (+81kg) endured a 0-5 loss to Sakhobat Khusanova of Uzbekistan.

Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg) are the five boxers who secured bronze medals after semi-final finishes earlier.

The Indian women's team signed off with medals in all 12 categories in the youth section.

Later Monday night, three Indians -- Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) -- will fight for gold in the youth men's section.

On Sunday evening, Krrish Pal (46kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) registered impressive victories in the finals and added two more gold medals to India's tally in the junior section.

While Krrish defeated Tajikistan's Anishervon Fazylov by a split 4-1 verdict, Yashwardhan outclassed Mirzakamron Yunusov of Uzbekistan by a unanimous decision.

Among other junior boys, Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishab Singh (60kg) suffered defeats in their respective finals and ended up with silver medals.

With Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Vidhi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrishti Sathe (63kg) and Rudrika (75kg) also emerging champions in the girls' section earlier, the Indian junior team finished its campaign on second position with 21 medals -- eight gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

PIX: India make short work of SL, win Test series 2-0

Captain Rohit on the impact of Rishabh Pant...

Captain Rohit on the impact of Rishabh Pant...

