PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Bengaluru, on Monday.

IMAGE: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in the second innings on Day 3 of the Day-Night second Test, in Bengaluru, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Sri Lanka enjoyed a rare productive batting session in the series before India ejected three of their batters to inch towards a comprehensive victory, on Day 3 of the second Test, in Bengaluru, on Monday.

Resuming at 28 for 1, in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target, Kusal Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and Dimuth Karunaratne (67 batting) showed stomach for fight and their intent resulted in Sri Lanka getting 123 runs.

At the tea break, Sri Lanka were 151 for 4, with Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella (10) at the crease.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis is stumped Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

With the sun beating down on a pitch that has been assisting the spinners from Day 1, surviving against Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's guile was an onerous task for the visitors.

Yet, adopting a positive approach, both Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and Karunaratne used their feet with confidence to counter the Indian spinners.

Mendis was impressive on front and back foot as he pulled and cut the short-pitched stuff and used his feet to cut down the spin.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja reacts after bowling Angelo Mathews. Photograph: BCCI

Karunaratne too charged down the wicket, following a similar plan but Mendis was more expressive. Later the skipper too batted with more confidence.

Mendis completed his fifty with a single off Jadeja but was beaten by flight on an Ashwin delivery and stumped by Rishabh Pant.

That brought an end to the pair’s fighting 96-run partnership for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva. Photograph: BCCI

Jadeja cleaned up Angelo Mathews (1) and Ashwin had Dhananjaya de Silva (4) caught at forward short-leg.

Karunaratne was adjudged caught behind by umpire off Jadeja, but the Lankan skipper survived, using DRS. The replay suggested that the ball had kissed the thigh pad and bat before lodging into Pant's gloves.

He completed his fifty with a single off Axar Patel, who replaced Ashwin from the pavilion end.

A small partnership began to develop between Karunaratne and Dickwella even as Mohammed Shami troubled the batters with his pace.