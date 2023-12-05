News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships

Indian trio strike gold at Junior World Boxing C'ships

Source: PTI
December 05, 2023 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian junior boxers finished the IBA World Championships with 17 medals

IMAGE: Indian junior boxers finished the IBA World Championships with 17 medals. Photograph: BFI/X

Young pugilists Payal, Nisha and Akansha won a gold medal each after dominating performances as India ended their impressive campaign at the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia with 17 medals on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent secured three gold, nine silver and five bronze medals from the championships. The Indian women's team finished joint second in the event.

 

Payal handed India its first gold when she outclassed local favourite Petrosyan Heghine of Armenia by unanimous decision in the girls 48kg final.

Later, Asian youth champions Nisha and Akansha lived up to the expectations, extending their dream run to clinch gold medals in style.

Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) thrashed Abdullaoeva Farinoz of Tajikistan and Taimazova Elizaveta of Russia respectively with identical 5-0 margins.

Three other Indian women in action on the final day, Vini (57kg), Shrushti (63kg) and Megha (80kg) signed off with silver medals after losing their respective final bouts.

In the men's section, Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) added silver medals to the Indian tally after going down 0-5 in their respective finals.

Jatin (54kg) also put up a strong fight against Tulebek Nurassyl of Kazakhstan before losing 1-4 in a thrilling match.

Overall, 12 Indians had entered the finals, which was more than any other country in this edition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Johnson Slammed Warner
Why Johnson Slammed Warner
Babar Azam Chills In Canberra
Babar Azam Chills In Canberra
Davey's been an absolute champion: Maxwell
Davey's been an absolute champion: Maxwell
Some things are best ...: SC judge on collegium pleas
Some things are best ...: SC judge on collegium pleas
BSE firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 346.47 lakh cr
BSE firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 346.47 lakh cr
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
BJP only in 'gaumutra states': DMK MP sparks row
BJP only in 'gaumutra states': DMK MP sparks row

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'I didn't remove Kohli from captaincy'

'I didn't remove Kohli from captaincy'

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances