Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestling prodigy Panghal prepares for Olympic debut

Wrestling prodigy Panghal prepares for Olympic debut

Source: ANI
Last updated on: July 21, 2024 18:46 IST
IMAGE: Panghal won Bronze in the Women's 53 kg event at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgade, Serbia. Photograph: ANI

Nineteen year old Indian wrestler Antim Panghal is buzzing with anticipation as she gears up for her first Olympic appearance at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games, starting on July 26th.

Panghal secured her spot in history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a quota for the Olympics in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling category.

Her qualification journey wasn't without its challenges. Panghal battled through a pre-tournament injury before the Budapest Championship, where she still managed to clinch a silver medal.

This experience fueled her determination, pushing her towards rigorous training that included mat work, basketball exercises, and ground training. The support from her coach proved invaluable during this crucial time.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, Panghal acknowledges the formidable competition she'll face. "All the competitors will be good," she says,

highlighting wrestlers from Japan and China as particularly strong contenders.

Despite recognizing the challenge, Panghal's confidence remains high.

 

Part of her confidence stems from the support she receives from Asics, her sponsor. Panghal praises the company's wrestling gear, particularly commending the fit and technology that make her feel comfortable and more assured on the mat.

Panghal's journey to the Olympics is remarkable. She etched her name in history books by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in 2022, successfully defending her title in 2023.

Her impressive record also includes a bronze medal at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, another bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, and a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.

With a strong foundation of talent, dedication, and the right support system, Antim Panghal is poised to make a significant mark on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

