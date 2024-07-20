News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Test PHOTOS: Da Silva, Joseph give WI the edge

2nd Test PHOTOS: Da Silva, Joseph give WI the edge

July 20, 2024 18:43 IST
Images from Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Mark Wood

IMAGE: England's Mark Wood celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Joseph, caught out by Gus Atkinson. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Joshua Da Silva and Shamar Joseph shared an entertaining last-wicket partnership of 71 to earn West Indies a 41-run lead over England at lunch on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

 

Shamar Joseph

IMAGE: West Indies' Shamar Joseph in action. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

England picked up four wickets and looked set to enjoy a narrow first-innings advantage before Da Silva and Joseph combined to lift the touring side to 457 all out and leave the match finely poised.

Da Silva finished unbeaten on 82, including three sixes, and Joseph struck two sixes in his 33 before he was caught by Gus Atkinson off Mark Wood.

Resuming on 351-5, Jason Holder was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Chris Woakes for 27 and Kevin Sinclair slashed Atkinson to gully where Harry Brook held a sharp catch.

Joshua Da Silva

IMAGE: West Indies' Joshua Da Silva in action. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Alzarri Joseph edged Woakes to Smith for 10 and the seam bowler bowled Jayden Seales first ball.

Shamar Joseph survived the hat-trick delivery but Da Silva moved to his fifth test fifty and found a willing partner in Joseph to give the game another twist.

England won the first match of the three-Test series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
