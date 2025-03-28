HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gurindervir is India's fastest man!

March 28, 2025 18:55 IST

Gurindervir Singh

IMAGE: Gurindervir Singh smashed the men's 100m national record with a blistering 10.20 second run at the Indian Grand Prix 1, in Bengaluru, on Friday. Photograph: RF Youth Sports/Instagram

Gurindervir Singh stormed into the record books, smashing the men's 100m national record with a blistering 10.20 second run in a top-class field at the Indian Grand Prix 1, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

The 24-year-old Punjab sprinter, representing Reliance, eclipsed the previous national mark of 10.23 seconds set by Manikanta Hoblidhar in October 2023.

Singh's previous personal best stood at 10.27 seconds -- clocked in 2021.

Hoblidhar, also of Reliance, finished a close second with a time of 10.22 seconds which also bettered his own earlier national record by 0.01 seconds in the men's 100m Final Race D.

Running side by side in lanes 5 and 6, Singh and Hoblidhar were neck-and-neck from the beginning but the former won the race, bettering the earlier national record by 0.03 seconds.

Reliance swept the top-three spots as another top sprinter Amlan Borgohain took the third spot with a time of 10.43 seconds.

 

The trio and Animesh Kujur have been India's top 100m runners for some time.

Kujur did not take part in this event.

Singh had earlier won 100m gold in the 2021 and 2024 National Inter-State Championships, as well as in the 2024 Federation Cup.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
