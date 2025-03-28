IPL 2025: Royals' cake smash for Vaibhav's 14th birthday!

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his 14th birthday with Rajasthan Royals' teammates. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Vaibhav Suryavanshi become a sensation after making history by becoming the youngest player to be signed by an IPL franchise when he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals at the 2025 mega auction.



RR signed the 13-year-old for Rs 1.1 crore (Rs 10.1 million) after a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals.



The young star had a memorable day in midst of the busy IPL schedule as he celebrated his 14th birthday with his teammates on Thursday, March 27.

RR posted photos and videos of the teenager's birthday celebration through their social media handles.



Vaibhav is seen taking a stroll through the team's dressing room and taking tips from RR's batting coach Vikram Rathour while the song 'Something Just like That' by Coldplay plays in the background.



He was then subject to the cake smash by his RR teammates, including captain Riyan Parag and Sandeep Sharma.

Even though he is yet to play a game, Vaibhav has attracted a lot of attention. He has helped his teammates by walking out with the drinks and also taken the opportunity to chat up with some of the great players whenever the opportunity came up.



He caught up with West Indian legend Dwayne Bravo, who is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, after the IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi with with KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Vaibhav first grabbed the eyeballs when he hit a stroke-filled 104 runs off 62 balls for India Under-19 against Australia. It was the fastest hundred scored by an Indian in Under-19 Test and the second-fastest overall, after England's Moeen Ali, who hit a 56-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2005.

He debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12, and also represented Bihar in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he tallied around 400 runs in five matches.



Vaibhav is yet to make his IPL debut. After losing their first two matches, RR fans on social media have been demanding the team management to play Vaibhav in place of the misfiring Nitish Rana.



They will next play Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.