Home  » Sports » 'Indian badminton's depth in doubles a concern'

'Indian badminton's depth in doubles a concern'

January 16, 2026 15:34 IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Former national coach Vimal Kumar said there is a significant drop-off beyond India's top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photograph: ANI Photo

Calling for a sharper focus on doubles, former national team coach Vimal Kumar on Thursday said India must expose young pairs to international, team-style competitions by hosting bilateral series and Test matches against leading badminton nations to achieve sustained success at the elite level.

While the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is among the world's best, Kumar said there is a significant drop-off beyond them, underlining a serious lack of depth in doubles across categories.

"We need to focus more on improving our doubles standards. Men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles are areas of concern. Tanisha and Dhruv Kapila are not yet in the same league as the top pairs, so these are the combinations we should invest in," Kumar, a Dronacharya awardee, told PTI.

A two-time National champion, Kumar proposed regular Test matches and mini-circuits involving leading Asian nations to provide Indian youngsters sustained exposure to high-pressure team events.

"We should have a good understanding with Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Their under-21 teams should come and play Test matches with us," said Kumar, co-founder and chief coach
 of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

"We can form a small circuit with these nearby countries and host it across three or four cities. When you play team events, the pressure is different and youngsters automatically improve."

The 63-year-old, who has coached P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen, urged the Badminton Association of India to take the initiative, suggesting bilateral or triangular series as a practical model.

"Have an India versus Indonesia Test match or add one more country and make it a triangular series. It is just 10 players per team. Everybody benefits. We should take that initiative," he said.

'Very impressed with Tanvi Sharma'

Tanvi Sharma

IMAGE: India's rising young star Tanvi Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar added that while India's domestic circuit is competitive, exposure to eastern playing styles remains essential.

"Our domestic tournaments are good, but the playing style is different. The eastern style is different. How do you get that exposure? By inviting them here and also by visiting them, playing across centres in Thailand or Indonesia. That is how you bridge the gap," he said.

Kumar said India provides comprehensive support to its leading players but warned that the gap between the top tier and those competing regularly on the BWF World Tour needs urgent attention.

"Our investment now is largely directed towards the top players and they get all the support. They cannot complain," he said.

"But there are players who need backing to play 300-level events or Challenge tournaments. That investment is substantial and we need to put money there. We have many good players in the top 100 and top 50. The challenge is breaking into the top 30, which is not easy."

Highlighting the importance of nurturing the next line, Kumar cited recent performances by young players as evidence that India has depth if handled patiently.

"I was very impressed with the way Tanvi (Sharma) played. She showed a very good counter game and that tells you the next line is there," he said.

"This is the time they need that push, but we should not overdo things. Sometimes we go overboard and provide too much, which is also not required. You have to be patient."

 

Kumar also underlined the role of parental understanding and temperament alongside facilities and funding.

"Parents need to understand the process. Everybody cannot become an Olympic champion or an All England winner. When a player is identified, you go through the process. After that, it is about temperament. You need the right temperament to get to the top."

