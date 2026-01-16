India captain Sandesh Jhingan's big sacrifice to save ISL

'These moments remind us that this club is more than results on the pitch, it is about people, belief, and standing together when it matters most.'

IMAGE: India captain Sandesh Jhingan has agreed to a pay cut for the upcoming ISL season starting next month. Photograph: Sandesh Jhingan/Instagram

FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, and support staff have accepted pay cut for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season starting on February 14, the club said, terming their decision a "selfless" act.



The Goan club said in a statement on 'X' that it had "honest and difficult conversations" with the players and support staff about the challenges ahead in view of the turmoil in Indian football.



"In a moment of real uncertainty for Indian football, our club had honest and difficult conversations about the challenges we are facing. What followed was something that made us incredibly proud," FC Goa said in a statement on Thursday.



"Our First Team players and Technical Staff stepped forward, stood together, and chose to support the club by agreeing to reduce their remuneration during this period. This was not an easy decision. It was a selfless one."



The AIFF Super Cup champion team said it was "deeply humbled by this gesture and immensely grateful for the unity, character, and commitment shown by the group."



"These moments remind us that this club is more than results on the pitch, it is about people, belief, and standing together when it matters most. Thank you for fighting for the badge. Thank you for believing in the journey. We move forward together."



FC Goa have some other India players like Udanta Singh and Boris Singh in their roster.



Earlier this month, another ISL side Bengaluru FC's owner Parth Jindal had called on the players to "make sacrifices" in view of the "financial burden" the club will shoulder to participate in the delayed ISL, saying without their support, the franchise may have to "shut shop for good".



Jindal did not specifically explain the kind of "sacrifice" the footballers will be expected to make, but it could well be a reduced salary for this season. The club features, among others, former India captain Sunil Chhetri and star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Jindal's call came just a day after Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the delayed 2025-26 ISL season will begin on February 14 with all the 14 clubs participating in it.



ISL 2025-26 was thrown into disarray after its earlier organiser and the AIFF's former commercial partner FSDL ended the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation on December 8 last following disagreement between the two parties regarding its renewal.



A tender was floated by the AIFF for the selection of a new commercial partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee but it found no takers.



But after the intervention of the sports minister and through some tough negotiations all the 14 clubs have confirmed participation in the truncated ISL with 91 matches set to be played on home and away basis. Each club will play 13 matches. The fixture is likely to be announced next week.



The ISL clubs are required to share 60 per cent of the financial cost (around Rs one crore per club) for the league to start after a nearly six months long pause. The total cost for the upcoming season has been pegged at Rs 25 crore by the AIFF.



The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has also given exemption to the mandatory 24-match eligibility criteria to be able to play in the AFC Champions League 2 though they have stripped off the automatic group stage qualification for the ISL champions.



Earlier, India was to get one direct group stage berth and one qualifier berth -- given to Super Cup champions -- in ACL 2. But the AFC has agreed to to qualifier spots, which would mean that the 2025-26 ISL champions will also have to play in the ACL 2 qualifiers.



Super Cup champions FC Goa will be the second club to be playing the ACL 2 qualifiers.

Foreign player exodus continues in ISL

Meanwhile, the foreign player exodus from the clubs continued in the last 48 hours.



Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena was the latest FC Goa player to leave the club for Indonesian side Persijap Jepara. Other Spanish players David Timor and Borja Herrera had already left the club.

Foreign players who have left various ISL clubs in the past two days include Spaniards Chema Nunez (NorthEast United), Jon Toral (Mumbai City FC) and Juan Rodríguez (Kerala Blasters), as well as Japanese Hiroshi Ibusuki (East Bengal).



Earlier this month, East Bengal's Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad and Mumbai City FC's Spanish centre-back Tiri left their respective clubs.