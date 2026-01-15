BWF Gives Clean Chit To Under-Fire IG Sports Complex!

The India Open was being viewed as a key test event ahead of the World Championships, and concerns over readiness had raised questions about the venue's suitability.

IMAGE: The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi came under fire after participants of the ongoing India Open 2026 badminton tournament called out cleanliness issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday said it has reviewed the facilities at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, which is hosting the $950,000 India Open, and asserted that the venue meets all requirements for staging the World Championships in August.

The opening days of the India Open Super 750 tournament were overshadowed by complaints over air quality, extreme cold, general hygiene, and the presence of stray animals at the venue.

Amid the criticism of the playing conditions, the BWF issued a detailed statement acknowledging the concerns while outlining the steps taken during the event.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has engaged with players and teams during the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 to review conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi," the world body said in the statement.

"The feedback received — both positive and constructive — is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships. We also acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage."

Danish player Mia Blichfeldt described the conditions as "unhealthy", prompting sharp criticism on social media and calls for urgent intervention, with the World Championships scheduled at the same complex in August.

Some other players had also raised concerns around the playing conditions in the national capital, with extreme pollution and cold weather affecting the participants.

Addressing those issues, the BWF said seasonal factors posed challenges during the week.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure," the statement said.

The federation also referred to early operational shortcomings at the new venue, which drew criticism from athletes and support staff.

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns," the BWF said.

"Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities."

The BWF reiterated that the move away from the old KD Jadhav Stadium was aimed at meeting international standards.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF's Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships," the statement said.

Looking ahead, the federation expressed confidence that lessons from the current event would translate into improvements before the August meet.

"Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe," it said.

"Our priority remains ensuring a safe, high-quality environment for all participants, and we are confident this will meet the expectations of all stakeholders. We thank players and teams for their valuable input and reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement in partnership with BAI."