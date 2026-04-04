India U20 Women Aim to Build on First Half Performance Against Australia

India's U20 Women's team is gearing up to face Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, focusing on improving their mindset and performance after a challenging match against Japan.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India U20 Women's team aims to improve their performance against Australia after a 6-0 defeat to Japan in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Coach Joakim Alexandersson stresses the importance of a strong mindset and increased bravery on the ball for the Indian team.

Australia's U20 team is expected to be a physically imposing opponent, requiring India to play faster and defend for the full 90 minutes.

The top teams in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

India will take inspiration from the spirited first half show in their 0-6 defeat to Japan in the previous match when they take on another formidable side Australia in their second Group C match of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup here on Sunday.

India conceded just one goal in the first 45 minutes against formidable Japan in their opening group match on Thursday, before letting in five more in the second half.

The Young Tigresses have quickly shifted their focus to the Australian test, carrying forward key learnings from the Japan match while maintaining belief in their approach. For India, the focus remains on staying competitive, executing their game plan, and growing into the tournament.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasised the importance of mindset as the team regroups.

"The mindset is to move forward. I told the girls that we performed very well in the first half and were able to compete with a good team. We just have to keep doing that," the Swede said.

India showed encouraging signs in phases of the opening match against Japan, particularly in their ability to match the tempo of the top opposition as they were only narrowly behind at half-time. However, sustaining that level across the full 90 minutes remains the next step.

"We need a stronger mindset," Alexandersson said..

"Even when we start to get tired, we have to push a little more. I felt we were losing duels too easily, so we've been talking about mindset and also about being braver with the ball..

Facing a Physical Australian Side

Standing in India's way now is a physically imposing Australian side, expected to present a different dimension despite some stylistic similarities with Japan. The Young Matildas won their opening game 5-0 against Chinese Taipei.

"I think it's going to be quite similar to Japan game. They try to play in a similar way. They want to attack with a lot of players, so that's something we can expect," Alexandersson said.

"But I also think this team is a little more physical and aggressive than Japan. It means we need to play a bit faster and be a bit braver, with more quality when we have the ball," he explained..

"And also, we need to defend for 90 minutes this time and not give up duels too easily like we did in the second half..

Adapting to the Conditions

Unlike the evening kick-off in the opener, India's next two fixtures will be played at 4 pm local time, adding another layer to the challenge. However, Alexandersson remains confident that his side can cope with the conditions.

"We are from India, we are used to the heat and I believe the girls will manage fine. Once again, it's about the mindset," he reiterated.

"Even if you feel tired because of the heat, you can always push a bit more. You have to push your limits in these games because this is a level we haven't faced too often before..

Every point carries significance in a tightly contested Group C. The top two teams and the two best third-placed sides across all three groups will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will earn a place in the 2026 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland.