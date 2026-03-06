HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India Women Prepare for Tough AFC Asian Cup Clash Against Japan

India Women Prepare for Tough AFC Asian Cup Clash Against Japan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 15:24 IST

x

India's women's football team braces for a challenging AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Japan, focusing on tactical flexibility and defensive strength after a narrow defeat to Vietnam.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points

  • India faces a tough challenge against Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Vietnam.
  • Coach Amelia Valverde emphasises defensive resilience and counter-attacking strategies against the dominant Japanese team.
  • Japan, a two-time champion and 2011 FIFA World Cup winner, poses a significant threat with their dynamic possession-based play.
  • India aims to limit Japan's goal-scoring opportunities, as goal difference could be crucial for advancing in the tournament.
  • Coach Nils Nielsen expects Japan to be sharper and more clinical against India, focusing on creating and converting chances.

A gritty performance in their previous group game would have certainly boosted their confidence but India's task would be cut out when they face a formidable Japan in their second match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup here on Saturday.

India conceded an injury time goal, just three minutes before the final hooter to suffer 1-2 defeat to Vietnam and lose a valuable point in their opening Group C match on Wednesday.

 

Vietnam featured in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, and a gutsy fight against them and an equalising goal through debutant Sanfida Nongrum would instil confidence among Amelia Valverde's wards.

But world number eight and two-time champions Japan will be a totally different side, vastly superior than the Indians. Valverde's task could be more of maintaining compactness and working on defensive resilience, while looking to hit on the counter.

Winners of FIFA World Cup in 2011, Japan made 87 entries into Chinese Taipei's penalty area in their previous match, and the Indian defence, marshalled by captain Sweety Devi, will be extremely busy on Saturday.

India would also look to limit the number of goals from Japan as goal-difference could play a role in deciding the third-ranked team in the group. Vietnam and Chinese Taipei face each other in another match on Saturday.

The top two sides from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four quarter-final winners will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the play-off tournament.

India and Japan will meet at the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the third time and the first since the group stage in 1999. Japan have won both the encounters by 7-0, and 1-0 margins.

Coaches' Perspectives

Valverde, however, expects her side to maintain the intensity it showed in the 1-2 defeat to Vietnam.

"The team is feeling very good. We had the advantage of taking two days to recover and to prepare for this big game against a good team like Japan," said Valverde ahead of Saturday's match.

"We know Japan like to dominate possession and play dynamically. We need to prepare our own game and aim to put on a strong performance, remaining competitive like we were against Vietnam."

She admitted that Japan would be a completely different side from Vietnam and her players must learn to adapt to situations.

"The game may demand tactical flexibility and we'll try to adapt accordingly so we need to focus our team's energy on controlling the match while adapting to what the situation demands, taking into account the characteristics of our opponents."

Japan were left frustrated for long periods against Chinese Taipei before scoring two goals in the second half and head coach Nils Nielsen expects his players to be sharper.

"We tried to build on the first match and focus on what areas can be better. We are still in the process of building up as a team. Our focus is on concentrating on each game and continuing the good work we showed in the first match," said Nielsen.

"I'm confident we can create chances against India. They are a strong team with great spirit, and although they were unlucky in their last game, we believe we can put them under pressure. To score, we must really commit and fight for every ball."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Women's Team Narrowly Defeated by Vietnam in Asian Cup
India Women's Team Narrowly Defeated by Vietnam in Asian Cup
India Face Vietnam in AFC Women's Asian Cup Opener
India Face Vietnam in AFC Women's Asian Cup Opener
Authorities send kits made for junior teams to senior squad at AFC Asian Cup
Authorities send kits made for junior teams to senior squad at AFC Asian Cup
Can India women deny Australia ODI series sweep?
Can India women deny Australia ODI series sweep?
India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly
India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his family2:01

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Aishwarya-Abhishek Make Glamorous Appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding0:33

Aishwarya-Abhishek Make Glamorous Appearance at Arjun...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO