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India U20 Women's Team Confident Ahead of AFC Asian Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 15:35 IST

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The India U20 women's team is set to compete in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, with Coach Joakim Alexandersson highlighting the team's significant improvements and strategic focus on tactical discipline and defensive aggression.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India U20 women's team shows significant improvement in ball movement, passing, and defensive organisation ahead of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.
  • Coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasises the importance of tactical discipline, defensive aggression, and belief against tough opponents like Japan and Australia.
  • The team has focused on early engagement with opponents and playing with courage and intelligence to compensate for physical disadvantages.
  • India's preparation included friendlies against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to gain exposure to varied playing styles.
  • The team aims for total commitment, hard work, and defensive discipline to secure a good chance in all three group matches.

The India U20 women's team has made "significant improvement" since securing qualification, head coach Joakim Alexandersson said, expressing confidence that the side can compete strongly against Asia's elite in the upcoming AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand.

The Young Tigresses, who have arrived in Bangkok well in advance of the tournament, will open their Group C campaign against Japan on April 2, followed by matches against Australia (April 5) and Chinese Taipei (April 8).

 

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will progress to the quarter-finals, with the last-four stage offering qualification for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland later this year.

Team Improvements and Strategy

Reflecting on the team's journey since the qualifiers in August, Alexandersson said the side has evolved across departments.

"There has been significant improvement. I've seen better ball movement, quicker passing, and more clarity in the final third. Even defensively, we are more organised, and the communication, especially from the goalkeepers, has improved. Every area we identified for improvement has progressed," he said.

Placed in a challenging group, Alexandersson acknowledged the quality of opponents but stressed the importance of belief.

"It's definitely a tough group. Japan are one of the best teams in the world at this level, and Australia are very strong and physical too. It's important that we respect these opponents but do not fear them. We want to play with confidence, not just defend but also keep possession and express ourselves," he said.

Preparation and Focus

India's preparations have included exposure to varied playing styles, with friendlies against Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan providing contrasting challenges.

The coach added that despite not being the most physically imposing side, India has focused on tactical discipline and defensive aggression.

"Even though we may not be the biggest team physically, we've worked a lot on defensive aggression and positioning. We've focused on engaging the opponent early rather than just reacting. It's about playing with courage, intelligence, and belief," he said.

Having reached Bangkok 13 days ahead of their opening fixture, the team has had time to acclimatise and began training on March 21.

"First and foremost, I expect total commitment from the girls. We need to work hard, fight for every duel, and stay disciplined defensively. We must trust the work we've done and play with confidence, both with and without the ball. If we can do that, I believe we have a good chance in all three matches," Alexandersson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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