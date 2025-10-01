HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India scripts history with 13 medals at Asian Aquatics

October 01, 2025 22:42 IST

IMAGE: India finished ninth overall with four silver and nine bronze medals with Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and the men's relay team bringing more glory. Photograph: inspireinstituteofsport/Instagram

India claimed four bronze medals on the final day to wrap up their most successful Asian Aquatics Championships with 13 medals even as China asserted their dominance by winning a staggering 49 medals, including 38 gold, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India finished ninth overall with four silver and nine bronze medals with Bhavya Sachdeva, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and the men's relay team bringing more glory.

In the women's 400m freestyle, Bhavya battled with the trailing group to emerge marginally ahead after 150m, but Vietnam's Kha Nhi Nguyen (4:25.50 seconds) overlook the Indian to claim the silver. Bhavya took the third spot, clocking 4:26.89 seconds to win the first medal for India in the women's category.

 

Sajan Prakash, in the men's 200m butterfly, edged ahead of Chinese Taipei's Kuan Hung Wang (1:56.63) and Japan's Ryo Kuratsuka but the duo came up with a late burst of power in the last lap to push the Indian to third place (1:57.90 seconds).

In the men's 100m backstroke, Srihari Natraj turned in third at the 50m mark, just ahead of teammate Rishabh Das in lane five. China's Gukailai Wang (54.27) and Chinese Taipei's Lu Lun Chuang (54.45) maintained a slim lead through to the finish, leaving Srihari to take bronze in 55.23 seconds, while Rishabh finished fourth.

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay capped off the evening with a thrilling contest. Thomas Durai gave India a steady start, handing over in third place before Akash Mani surged through the second leg to move up into second spot behind China.

Rohit Benedicton battled hard on the third lap but was edged to third place by Chinese Taipei's Mu Lun Chuang.

Anchoring the final stretch, Srihari pushed furiously to reclaim the second spot, but China (3:20.24 seconds) and Chinese Taipei (3:20.59 seconds) held their ground, leaving India to take the bronze with a time of 3:21.49 seconds in a nail-biting finish.

China's dominance was complete as they won 38 gold, eight silver, three bronze at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Japan secured the second spot with 18 medals (5 gold, 9 silver, 4 bronze), while Hong Kong rounded out the top three with 14 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze).

The Asian Aquatics Championships will continue with Artistic Swimming and Water Polo events from October 4.

