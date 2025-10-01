HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Our No 6 saviour in tough Tests': Gill hails Jadeja

October 01, 2025 18:03 IST

‘The kind of form he has shown with the bat is the reason I think he has become our number 6 batter in Test matches’

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Shubman Gill backs Ravindra Jadeja as India’s go-to man at No.6. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill, has lauded Ravindra Jadeja's performance, stating that the world's No 1 Test all-rounder has been instrumental in getting India out of difficult situations over the past couple of years.

Team India will lock horns with West Indies in the two-match Test series starting Thursday, October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

"I think in the past couple of years, the kind of form that he has shown, we always knew...playing Jaddu bhai in India is always a difficult aspect (for the opposition). The kind of form he has shown with the bat is the reason I think he has become our number 6 batter in Test matches. I think over the past two years, he has been in tremendous form. He has gotten us out of situations where we were in a bit of difficulty, and someone like him who has had so much experience under his belt and to be able to be so consistent at this level for such a long time is just tremendous," Shubman Gill told the media.

Jadeja was appointed as vice-captain of the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. This decision comes as Rishabh Pant is recovering from a toe fracture sustained during the England tour earlier this year.

Jadeja's test career includes 3,886 runs at an average of 37.73, with five centuries and 27 half-centuries, and 330 wickets at an average of 25.12, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja had a good run in the England tour earlier this year, finishing as the fourth-highest run getter in the series, with 516 runs in five matches at an average of 86.00, including five fifties and a hundred.

