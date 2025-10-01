HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Come collect it': Naqvi dares India over Asia Cup trophy

'Come collect it': Naqvi dares India over Asia Cup trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 17:31 IST

x

'I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so'

'As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me'

Mohsin Naqvi

IMAGE: ACC Chairperson and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: PCB/X

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said the Indian team is 'welcome' to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's office head office in Dubai as controversy around the champions being denied the top prize continued to rage.

In a post on X, Naqvi rejected reports claiming that he, at the ACC AGM on Tuesday, apologised to BCCI officials for his actions at the presentation ceremony on Sunday when he walked away with the trophy after the Indians refused to accept it from him.

Naqvi is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and interior minister of his country with a pronounced anti-India political position.

 

"As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he wrote.

"Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so," he added.

Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla had represented the BCCI in the ACC AGM where they raised a strong objection over the trophy not being duly handed over to the Suryakumar Yadav-led side which beat Pakistan in the final.

Naqvi had told the BCCI officials on Tuesday that he was ready to give the trophy to the Indian team. However, no decision on that issue was taken in the AGM, upsetting the BCCI top brass further.

The BCCI will take the matter to the ICC which will have its meeting in November.
The two teams played each other thrice in the tournament with India winning each time, including the final. India maintained a 'no handshake policy' with Pakistan players during the event, infuriating the PCB.

The hostilities between the two neighbours are at an all-time high after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Indian tourists were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

India had subsequently launched military action under 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'India will become the joke of the cricketing world'
'India will become the joke of the cricketing world'
Green pitch... India's bold plan for WI Tests revealed
Green pitch... India's bold plan for WI Tests revealed
Struggling West Indies face Testing time in Ahmedabad
Struggling West Indies face Testing time in Ahmedabad
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 2

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

VIDEOS

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities in PoK10:52

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities...

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on Maha Navami!2:29

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on...

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris Fashion Week2:53

Aishwarya dazzles in diamond-studded sherwani at Paris...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV