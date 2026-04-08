Commonwealth Sport Assesses Gujarat's Readiness for 2030 Commonwealth Games

A Commonwealth Sport delegation is currently in Gujarat to assess the state's preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, reviewing key venues and meeting with officials to ensure a successful event.

Key Points Commonwealth Sport delegation visits Gujarat to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat formally awarded hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the event's return to India after two decades.

The delegation will inspect key venues including Narendra Modi Stadium and the Statue of Unity.

Chief Minister Patel assures full support and world-class infrastructure for the successful hosting of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Sport president invites CM Patel to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow for valuable learning.

A delegation of Commonwealth Sport began its four-day Gujarat visit on Wednesday to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games to be held in Ahmedabad city.

The five-member delegation, led by Commonwealth Sport president Donald Rukare, along with officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will be in the state from April 8 to 11, officials said.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad city was formally awarded the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games during the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in November last year, paving the way for the multi-sport event's return to the country after two decades.

The delegation began its tour with a courtesy meeting with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in state capital Gandhinagar.

Commonwealth Sport president Rukare and CEO Katie Sadleir appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality they received in Gujarat, an official release said.

CM Patel wrote on X, "It was a pleasure to meet the Commonwealth sport delegation in Gandhinagar during their first official visit to Gujarat to review preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, led by President Donald Rukare."

"We discussed our time-bound, qualitative and effective planning, inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to deliver the centenary edition with excellence through strong teamwork," he added.

The CM assured the delegation and the IOA that the state government would provide all necessary facilities and infrastructure for the successful conduct of the Commonwealth Games.

"Showcasing our world-class infrastructure and readiness, we reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to providing all necessary facilities for the successful hosting of CWG 2030," Patel said on the social media platform.

Rukare and Sadleir invited CM Patel to attend and study the arrangements for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, 2026, and the CM accepted the invitation.

"Thanked the delegation for their invitation to attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July 2026, which will offer valuable learning as we prepare to set new global benchmarks in sports hosting," CM wrote.

Venue Inspections and Future Plans

During the four-day visit, the Commonwealth Sport delegation will inspect key venues proposed for the Games, including Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Vadodara Cricket Stadium, and the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, the release said.

Highlighting that the Commonwealth Games 2030 will mark the centenary edition, Rukare described it as a matter of great pride for Gujarat and Ahmedabad to host the event. He also praised PM Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and encouragement toward sports, it added.

Rukare also expressed enthusiasm to work collaboratively so that the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Gujarat become not only a sporting event but also a celebration of cultural vibrancy, the release said.