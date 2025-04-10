'We're ready': India gears up to host 2030 CWG

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is confident of India acquiring the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games despite Canada and Nigeria showing interest in bidding for the quadrennial event.

IMAGE: India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Both Canada and Nigeria have submitted their respective Expression of Interest (EOI), before the completion of March 31 deadline.

"I got the information that Canada and Nigeria have shown their interest but we are confident India will get the 2030 Commonwealth Games," Mandaviya said.

The Commonwealth Games have been struggling to get host country after Victoria, Australia, pulled out due to rising costs.

In Victoria's place, Glasgow has stepped in to host next year's edition, which will not feature boxing, wrestling, hockey, cricket, badminton and shooting.

If India gets to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, it will be a step towards showing the sporting community that it is capable of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

Mandaviya also said consultation is on with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in this regard and India is ready to give its presentation once new IOC president takes Kirsty Coventry takes charge in June.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya said the the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is launching three special social initiatives which would require involvement from the youth of this country.

To mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the ministry and MY Bharat Volunteers will organise Jai Bhim Yatras in the capitals of all states and Union Territories.

These yatras will end in front of Dr Ambedkar's statue, where MY Bharat volunteers and young participants will gather together to pay their homage.

On April 14, MY Bharat volunteers will carry out cleanliness drives near Dr Ambedkar's statues in every district and town.

Besides, to honour the sacrifice of country's martyrs and to foster a deeper connection between nation's youth and the remote villages on India border, the ministry has launched the Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign.

As part of this initiative, in the month of May, MY Bharat volunteers will be given the opportunity to visit border villages and engage in meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that promote national integration and cultural understanding.

The ministry has identified 100 border villages, and five MY Bharat volunteers will be deployed to each location.

These volunteers will be selected from across the country through a transparent registration process on the MY Bharat Portal.

In the month of June, through the Experiential Learning Program, the ministry will give youth the opportunity to learn at 1200 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country about how affordable medicines can be provided at low prices to millions of needy people.