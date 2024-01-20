News
India Open: Tai Tzu Ying in women's singles final

India Open: Tai Tzu Ying in women's singles final

Source: PTI
January 20, 2024 19:22 IST
Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei

IMAGE: Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/X

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei progressed to her second successive women's singles final of the season with a straight-game win over Singapore's yeo Jia Min at the India Open Super 750 tournament in New Delhi on Saturday.

The former world number one, who has decided to retire after this season, had finished runner-up at Malaysia Open Super 1000 last week.

 

On Saturday, the fourth seeded Taiwanese erased a six-point deficit in the second game to record a 21-13 21-18 win over world no. 20 Jia Min in the first women's singles semifinal.

She will face the winner of the all-Chinese semifinal match between Olympic champion and second seed Chen Yu Fei and Eang Zhi Yi.

Tai Tzu was behind in both the games but stepped up just in time to outwit Jia Min, who suffered her fifth straight loss to the Taiwanese in as many meetings.

The Chinese shuttlers continued their impressive run with two of their pairs progressing to the finals of mixed and women's doubles competition in the tournament.

World no. 5 Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin were the first to dazzle as they beat Korea's Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun 21-19, 21-18 in the mixed doubles semi-finals at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The world no. 7 pair of Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu then prevailed over compatriots Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan 19-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the women's doubles semi-finals.

World no. 7 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand also made it to the summit clash after beating Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin of Chinese Taipei in the second semifinals in mixed doubles category.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
