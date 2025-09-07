HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold

IMAGE: The team of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini got the better of France in the men's compound final at World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday. Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

India's men's compound archery team created history on Sunday, winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, in Gwangju, South Korea.

The trio of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini held their nerve to edge past France 235-233 in a thriller.

With the scores tied 176-176 after three sets, the Indian team, seeded second, shot a superb 59 against France's 57 to seal a historic gold.

On the way to the final, India registered impressive victories over Australia, powerhouse USA and Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav signed off with a silver medal after going down 155-157 to the Netherlands in the final.