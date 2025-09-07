HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold

HISTORIC: India men win first World compound archery gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
1 Minute Read
Share:

September 07, 2025 13:27 IST

The team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge got the better of France in the men's compound final at World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

IMAGE: The team of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini got the better of France in the men's compound final at World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday. Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

India's men's compound archery team created history on Sunday, winning its maiden gold medal at the World Championships, in Gwangju, South Korea.

The trio of Prathamesh Fuge, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini held their nerve to edge past France 235-233 in a thriller.

With the scores tied 176-176 after three sets, the Indian team, seeded second, shot a superb 59 against France's 57 to seal a historic gold.

On the way to the final, India registered impressive victories over Australia, powerhouse USA and Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav signed off with a silver medal after going down 155-157 to the Netherlands in the final.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown
Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Is Gukesh Being Targeted For His Achievement?
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
Lovlina vents frustration after early World C'ships exit
U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: 10-man India lose to Qatar
U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: 10-man India lose to Qatar
Dominant India thrash China, set up Asia Cup final vs Korea
Dominant India thrash China, set up Asia Cup final vs Korea

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts on Set1:04

Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts on Set

Watch: Anant Ambani joins Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan ceremony in Mumbai3:45

Watch: Anant Ambani joins Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan...

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the Paps0:40

Chitrangada Singh Rocks Casual Look as She Poses for the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV