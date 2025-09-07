U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers: 10-man India lose to Qatar

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Muhammed Suhail scores against Qatar during the Group H match of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Photograph: AIFF

India went down fighting 1-2 to Qatar in their second Group H encounter of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

Al Hashmi Mohialdin put Qatar ahead in the 18th minute before Muhammed Suhail equalised for India in the 52nd.

However, Jassem Al Sharshani scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute to ensure the three points for Qatar.

Buoyed by the 2-0 victory over Bahrain in the last match, India had an early chance to go ahead in the second minute, but Suhail sent the ball inches over the crossbar from just outside the box.

Qatar slowly gained control of the game and Mohamed Surag had his shot saved by India goalkeeper Sahil.

They forged ahead in the 18th minute following a corner, Mohialdin finding the net with a header.

An intense midfield battle ensued after the goal as India went in search of the equaliser. Parthib Gogoi’s 41st-minute cross from the right shook the Qatar defence, there was none to meet it.

Mohammed Sannan then whipped in a cross towards Macarton Louis Nickson in injury time of the first half, but Qatar goalkeeper Ali Mohammed Ghulais did well to pluck it out.

The Blue Colts came back fighting in the second half. Their efforts paid dividends, when Macarton intercepted the ball in the middle and played Suhail through on the right.

While Suhail’s cross was a bit too long, it landed at Sannan’s feet on the other wing. The left winger also whipped the ball in, but this time it was with pin-point accuracy and Suhail nodded it home at the far post to restore parity.

The goal changed equations, and the match, much like the scoreline, was now an even affair, with both sides looking for inroads.

Chhetri, in the 63rd minute, chipped a pass to Suhail but the ball was a yard too ahead of the latter, as goalkeeper Ghulais collected it.

The complexion of the game completely changed a couple of minutes later when India defender Pramveer brought down Noureldin Ibrahim inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Pramveer picked up his second yellow card of the match, and India were down to 10 men. Qatar captain Al Sharshani stepped up and converted the penalty, despite Sahil guessing correctly, to put the hosts back in the lead.

The victory gave Qatar firm control at the top of the Group H, with six points from two matches.

Bahrain, who defeated Brunei Darussalam earlier in the day, moved on to three points, the same as India, but remain third due to their inferior head-to-head record against the Blue Colts.