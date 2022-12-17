News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India down Spain to win Women's Nations Cup

India down Spain to win Women's Nations Cup

Source: PTI
December 17, 2022 23:02 IST
Hockey India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

India clinched the inaugural FIH Women's Nation's Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash in Valencia on Saturday

The win confirmed India's berth in the 2023-24 Pro League.

Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from the penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medalists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot.

 

The Janneke Schopman-coached side had beaten Ireland 2-1 via shootout in the semifinals here on Friday.

India were ranked a spot below Spain (seventh) in the FIH chart.

By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a key event ahead of next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

India and Spain had played in the FIH women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season as replacement teams after pull-outs by Australia and New Zealand sue to COVID-19 related issues.

India had finished a creditable third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League. The country has not qualified for the ongoing 2022-23 Pro League season. 

Source: PTI
