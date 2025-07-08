'India cheers for cricket... why not boxing?'

"Like people in India support cricket, they should also....": Nupur after winning gold at World Boxing Cup

IMAGE: Nupur’s Plea: Let boxing get the spotlight too. Photograph: BFI/X

After winning the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, Indian boxer Nupur made an emotional appeal to the nation, urging citizens to support boxers the same way they support cricketers. She also opened up about her thrilling title clash.

Nupur overcame the challenge of Kazakhstan’s Yeldana Talipova, earning a commanding 5:0 verdict in the 80+kg final. Though the home boxer took the opening round, Nupur bounced back in style, completely dominating the next two rounds. She landed punches at will and outthought her opponent to seal a memorable victory.

Speaking to ANI, Nupur said, “On July 6, we had our finals of the World Cup in Kazakhstan. I won the gold medal in the 80 kg plus category, and it was a great feeling. My final fight was against a girl from the host nation. She is currently ranked number 2 in the world and recently won a silver medal at the World Championships. I had a good fight with her. People there have a great interest in boxing. Like people in India support cricket, they should also support boxing…”

In the 57 kg category final, Jaismine Lamboria used her long reach to keep her Brazilian opponent at bay in a tense contest. With little separating the two in the first two rounds, the 23-year-old Indian stayed composed in the final round, relying on counterattacks to sway the judges’ decision.

Jaismine said, “At the World Cup in Kazakhstan, I represented India and performed well, winning the gold medal for the nation. I had four fights overall, and the final was close, with a 3-2 decision. But the strategy given by the coach worked in our favor.”

Meanwhile, Sakshi delivered a dominant performance in the 54 kg final, defeating USA’s Yosline Perez with a unanimous decision. Reflecting on her win, she said,

“It feels great. The competition was tough with many Olympic medalists in my weight category. I won all my bouts by a 5-0 unanimous decision. The toughest fight was against the USA, but I’m happy with my performance.”

The Indian contingent wrapped up the tournament with an impressive 11 medals—three gold, five silver, and three bronze. This builds on their success in the first leg of the tournament in Brazil, where they secured six medals, including one gold and one silver.