News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Furious' Kohli charges at Shakib; umpires forced to intervene

'Furious' Kohli charges at Shakib; umpires forced to intervene

By Rediff Cricket
December 24, 2022 19:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan involved in fiery exchange (Screen grab).

Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan were involved in a fiery exchange after the India batter was dismissed on Day 3 of the Mirpur Test on Saturday.

After Bangladesh set a 145-run target for India, the visitors started losing wickets in a heap. Bangladesh scalped four India wickets for just 37 runs, including the prized scalp of Kohli by Mehidy Hasan.

 

Batting in a defensive mode, Kohli had played out 21 deliveries for one run, when he tried to defend Miraz back to the pitch. Mominul Haque, who was standing at forward short leg, anticipated brilliantly and dived forward to take a low catch.

The Bangladesh players were ecstatic and were off to a wild celebration. Kohli didn’t look happy with the way the Bangladesh players celebrated. He stood his ground and then turned towards the Bangladesh fielders and mouthed a few words.

That’s when Bangladesh skipper Shakib, walked towards him and the two were seen momentarily arguing over something before the umpires intervened. Kohli finally walked off to the hut for 1 off 22 balls.

It is not clear as to what incensed Kohli but it looked like one of the Bangladesh fielders said something to him on his way out, causing him to stay back and engage.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
David Warner pumped up ahead of milestone Test
David Warner pumped up ahead of milestone Test
Shake-up in PCB: Afridi new selection committee boss
Shake-up in PCB: Afridi new selection committee boss
IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future
IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future
PAN to be invalid if not linked with Aadhaar by Mar'23
PAN to be invalid if not linked with Aadhaar by Mar'23
What India MUST do to win Mirpur Test
What India MUST do to win Mirpur Test
'Sharing her love': Rahul shares photos with Sonia
'Sharing her love': Rahul shares photos with Sonia
Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread 24x7: Rahul
Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread 24x7: Rahul

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Bangladesh has 'great chance' to upset India

Bangladesh has 'great chance' to upset India

PHOTOS: Mirpur Test set for a thrilling finish

PHOTOS: Mirpur Test set for a thrilling finish

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances