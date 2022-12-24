'Furious' Kohli charges at Shakib; umpires forced to intervene

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan involved in fiery exchange (Screen grab).

Virat Kohli and Shakib Al Hasan were involved in a fiery exchange after the India batter was dismissed on Day 3 of the Mirpur Test on Saturday.

After Bangladesh set a 145-run target for India, the visitors started losing wickets in a heap. Bangladesh scalped four India wickets for just 37 runs, including the prized scalp of Kohli by Mehidy Hasan.

Batting in a defensive mode, Kohli had played out 21 deliveries for one run, when he tried to defend Miraz back to the pitch. Mominul Haque, who was standing at forward short leg, anticipated brilliantly and dived forward to take a low catch.

The Bangladesh players were ecstatic and were off to a wild celebration. Kohli didn’t look happy with the way the Bangladesh players celebrated. He stood his ground and then turned towards the Bangladesh fielders and mouthed a few words.

That’s when Bangladesh skipper Shakib, walked towards him and the two were seen momentarily arguing over something before the umpires intervened. Kohli finally walked off to the hut for 1 off 22 balls.

It is not clear as to what incensed Kohli but it looked like one of the Bangladesh fielders said something to him on his way out, causing him to stay back and engage.