PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and India in Dhaka, Mirpur on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin took the wicket of Najmul Shanto on Day 3 of the second Test on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's bowlers chipped away at the wickets as the visitors stayed on course for a series whitewash on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh were reeling on 71/4 at lunch on the third day, still needing another 16 runs to wipe off India's first innings lead.



The young Zakir Hasan battled hard to be unbeaten on 37 not out at the break.



Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel picked a wicket each as India dominated the morning session.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates with his team-mates after taking the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) was trapped leg before wicket by Ashwin as he played for the turn but the ball skidded straight on. Ashwin bowled a long spell from one end, as he tested the Bangladesh top order with some probing lengths before he bagged the first breakthrough of the day.



Mominul Haque (5) poked away from his body to a length ball from Siraj and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.



Shakib Al Hasan perished for 13 when he drove pacer Jaydev Unadkat straight to the fielder in the covers and Axar sent back Mushfiqur Rahim, who was done in by the arm ball, and was trapped leg before wicket.