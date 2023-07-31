News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » In a league of his own, victories keep Verstappen's fire burning

In a league of his own, victories keep Verstappen's fire burning

July 31, 2023 21:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Max Verstappen has now won eight races in a row

IMAGE: Max Verstappen has now won eight races in a row. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reutersr

Max Verstappen is one race away from a record-equalling ninth win in a row and the Red Bull Formula One driver is finding dominance also brings more motivation for the future.

The 25-year-old has questioned how long he might stay in the sport, saying last April in Azerbaijan that "sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff."

Since those musings at a race won by Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen has won every grand prix to go 125 points clear at the top -- the equivalent of five victories -- and take his career tally to 45 wins.

 

Soon to be a triple world champion, Verstappen has a contract to the end of 2028 -- by which time who knows how many wins and titles he will have.

He is in a league of his own at the moment, with 10 wins in 12 races and Red Bull on a record run of 13 in a row, including last year's final round in Abu Dhabi, after Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

"This keeps the fire going. If I have to rock up and I have no chance of winning then the fire starts to go away," the Dutch driver said at Spa-Francorchamps.

Retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is the only driver to have won nine in a row in a single season, with Red Bull in 2013.

The next race is Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort after the August break and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said his driver was a once in a generation talent.

"Like all the great drivers he just has that extra capacity. What we are witnessing and seeing at the moment is his ability to read the tyre, to read a race, to extract absolutely everything out of it," he said.

"It's great to see and he's just at the top of his form at the moment."

Horner spelt out clearly what Perez, whose form dipped after Baku just when it looked like he might be able to take the fight to Verstappen, can expect.

"I think that Checo (Perez) knows that barring a disaster for Max this championship is out of reach," the team boss told reporters after Perez finished second in Red Bull's fifth one-two of the campaign.

"So it's about him maximising his own performance, not losing ground to any of the rivals behind and trying to pick up a few wins between now and the end of the year."

Red Bull have yet to end a season with their drivers one-two in the standings and Perez's task is to make sure he finishes runner-up this time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
Baby Annabella Waves To Daddy Broad
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
'After those 5 sixes life changed a lot'
Lifter Bharali bags gold at Asian Junior C'ships
Lifter Bharali bags gold at Asian Junior C'ships
Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s
Fit-again Bumrah to captain India in Ireland T20s
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!
WFI elections: Brij Bhushan camp confident of victory!
GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout
GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout
Foxconn plans mobile component manufacturing arm in TN
Foxconn plans mobile component manufacturing arm in TN

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

F1: Verstappen takes eighth win in a row in Belgium

F1: Verstappen takes eighth win in a row in Belgium

Austrian GP: Verstappen goes 81 points clear

Austrian GP: Verstappen goes 81 points clear

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances