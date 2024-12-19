I-League: Churchill beat rivals Dempo to claim top spot

IMAGE: Action from the I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Dempo SC in Goa. Photograph: AIFF Media

In their first I-League clash in over a decade, Churchill Brothers defeated their Goan rivals Dempo Sports Club 2-0 at the Raia Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts seized the bragging rights, leading 1-0 at halftime and maintaining their dominance throughout the match. The victory cements Churchill's position at the top of the points table with 13 points from six matches, while Dempo remain in second with 10 points.

The long-awaited encounter between the two decorated sides brought intensity and drama, with Churchill launching relentless attacks and winning crucial battles in midfield. Their pressure paid off as they forced Dempo onto the defensive early, leaving little room for resistance.

Meanwhile, in a tense match in the I-League, Real Kashmir FC salvaged a last-minute 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC. Lalrinzuala put Aizawl ahead in the 56th minute, but Real Kashmir’s Shahid Nazir struck in the 90th minute to level the scores. Aizawl's woes worsened when captain Lalruatthara was sent off in injury time, reducing them to 10 men.

The result keeps Real Kashmir in third place with nine points from six games, while Aizawl remain at the 10th spot with six points.