News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » I-League: Churchill beat rivals Dempo to claim top spot

I-League: Churchill beat rivals Dempo to claim top spot

Source: PTI
December 19, 2024 00:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Action from the I-League match between Churchill Brothers and Dempo SC in Goa. Photograph: AIFF Media

In their first I-League clash in over a decade, Churchill Brothers defeated their Goan rivals Dempo Sports Club 2-0 at the Raia Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts seized the bragging rights, leading 1-0 at halftime and maintaining their dominance throughout the match. The victory cements Churchill's position at the top of the points table with 13 points from six matches, while Dempo remain in second with 10 points.

The long-awaited encounter between the two decorated sides brought intensity and drama, with Churchill launching relentless attacks and winning crucial battles in midfield. Their pressure paid off as they forced Dempo onto the defensive early, leaving little room for resistance.

Meanwhile, in a tense match in the I-League, Real Kashmir FC salvaged a last-minute 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC. Lalrinzuala put Aizawl ahead in the 56th minute, but Real Kashmir’s Shahid Nazir struck in the 90th minute to level the scores. Aizawl's woes worsened when captain Lalruatthara was sent off in injury time, reducing them to 10 men.

The result keeps Real Kashmir in third place with nine points from six games, while Aizawl remain at the 10th spot with six points.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Ashwin has the right to take his own call'
'Ashwin has the right to take his own call'
Gavaskar unpleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement
Gavaskar unpleased with Ashwin's mid-series retirement
Rohit taking no chances with Shami's fitness
Rohit taking no chances with Shami's fitness
I felt naval boat could hit: Passenger recounts mishap
I felt naval boat could hit: Passenger recounts mishap
Sebi board decides to tighten SME IPO norms and more
Sebi board decides to tighten SME IPO norms and more
Taskin leads Bangladesh to series victory over Windies
Taskin leads Bangladesh to series victory over Windies
Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after ferry mishap
Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after ferry mishap

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'
How India Stunned Australia At The Gabba
How India Stunned Australia At The Gabba

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances