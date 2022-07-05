News
Rediff.com  » Sports » I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code

I do what I want, says Kyrgios after breaking Wimbledon dress code

July 05, 2022 08:51 IST
Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowd after winning against Brandon Nakashima of United States. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Even on a day when his on-court behaviour was exemplary, Nick Kyrgios could not resist poking his nose at authority and Wimbledon's all-white clothing rules.

The 27-year-old Australian has already picked up two fines so far at the tournament and could face another after walking on court wearing red trainers for his fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday.

He played in white shoes but after his five-set win changed back into the red ones and also wore a red cap while doing his on-court interview, having donned a white one during the match.

 

Asked afterwards why he had deliberately broken the rule stating that players must wear all white on court, the Australian offered a curt response.

"Because I do what I want," said Kyrgios, who is into the quart-finals for the first time since his debut in 2014.

Asked if he felt above the rules he added: "No, I'm not above the rules. "I just like wearing my Jordans. That's okay. I'll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow."

Kyrgios has been fined a total of $14,000 for two offences -- spitting towards a fan after his first-round win and then for swearing in a fiery third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
