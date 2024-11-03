ISL: NorthEast Utd edge Odisha in five-goal thriller

IMAGE: Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrates after scoring for NorthEast United against Odisha FC. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrates after scoring for NorthEast United against Odisha FC.

A brilliant brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie and a goal by Guillermo Fernandez off the bench saw NorthEast United FC prevail over Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League match in Guwahati on Sunday.

Hugo Boumous and Diego Mauricio found the net for the visitors but couldn't salvage anything from the five-goal fiesta.

Like most of their matches this season, the Highlanders started the game strong. They were energetic with their press and allowed no time on the ball for the Odisha FC backline, forcing them to resort to long balls.

NorthEast United FC's attacking quartet of Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS and Ajaraie tormented the Odisha FC defenders with their marauding runs and exceptional understanding.

Ajaraie pulled the trigger from distance after taking a couple of touches, beating Amrinder Singh all ends up and handing NorthEast United FC the lead in the 12th minute.

With this goal, Ajaraie scored in seven consecutive appearances in the league, surpassing Elano Blumer's earlier record (6 games).

Nonetheless, Ajaraie eventually completed his brace courtesy of NorthEast United FC's sensational high-press.

Mohammed Bemammer won possession in midfield and squared it to Jithin in space. He took a couple of touches before spraying it for Ajaraie in space on the left.

With only Amrinder left to beat, the Moroccan made no mistake in doubling the lead in the 40th minute.

The visitors had to show some retaliation and therefore assistant coach Anthony Fernandes turned to Boumous at the start of the second half. Along with the midfielder, the likes of Saviour Gama and Thoiba Singh were also brought on to freshen things up in defence.

The changes did work in Odisha FC's favour as they pulled a goal back in the 60th minute when two of their substitutes - Gama and Boumous combined to break down the Highlanders' defence.

Gama gave a brilliant through ball towards Boumous, who dribbled past a couple of defenders before slotting it past Gurmeet Singh between the sticks.

The goal swayed the momentum in Odisha FC's favour as they kept pushing forward in search of more goals.

However, the game changed completely when Juan Pedro Benali decided to look towards his bench. He brought on Guillermo Fernandez to add more presence in attack for the Highlanders.

The Spaniard, who hasn't been at his best this season kept his coach's faith by slotting home the third goal from Ajaraie's cross, against the run of play, in the 71st minute.

The last 10 minutes of the game saw Odisha FC throw the bodies forward and they deservedly pulled a goal back through Mauricio's exceptional free-kick in the 83rd minute.

Despite Odisha FC's late surge, Benali's men managed to hold their fort with aplomb and bagged their third win of the season.