India's U-19 boxers unleash fury, win 17 medals

Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant win gold, Indian boxers return with 17 medals from U-19 World Championships

IMAGE: Hemant Sangwan and Parthavi Grewal, Vanshika Goswami (below) pose with their gold medals. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Parthavi Grewal, Vanshika Goswami and Hemant Sangwan punched their way to gold as Indian boxers made a strong impression, clinching a haul of 17 medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA.

It was the female boxers who stole the show with as many as 10 of them standing on the podium at the age group tournament.

While Parthavi notched a dominant 5-0 win over Netherlands' Aaliyah Hoppema in the women's 65kg final Vanshika emerged victorious in the woman's +80kg category against Germany's Victoria Gatt by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) one minute and 37 minutes on Saturday.

In the next bout, Hemant clinched India's sole gold medal in the men's category by securing a 4-1 split decision victory over the USA's Rishon Sims in the 90kg category.

Nisha (51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg)and Kritika Wasan (80kg) lost their respective finals to sign off with silver medals.

This significant medal count was highlighted by the contributions of 11 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), of which eight are SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) trainees.

The medallists also included three NCOE trainees who are non-KIAs, all training out of NCOE Rohtak.

Medal-winning Khelo India Athletes:

Boys - Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, Krrish Pal (all NCOE Rohtak), Aryan, Rishi Singh.

Girls - Krisha Verma (NCOE Aurangabad), Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal (all NCOE Rohtak), Supriya Devi.

Medal-winning NCOE Athletes:

NCOE Rohtak – Parthavi, Vanshika (Gold), Chanchal, Nisha, Vini, Akansha, Kritika (Silver), Krrish Pal, Sumit, Lakshay Rathi (Bronze).

NCOE Aurangabad – Krisha Verma (Gold).

Overall medal winners:

Gold: Krisha Verma (F75kg), Parthavi Grewal (F65kg), Vanshika Goswami (F+80KG), Hemant Sangwan (M90kg).

Silver: Nisha (F51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (F54kg), Kritika Wasan (F80kg), Chanchal Chaudhary (F48kg), Anjali Singh (F57kg), Vini (F60kg), Akansha Phalaswal (F70kg), Rahul Kundu (M75kg).

Bronze: Rishi Singh (M50kg), Krrish Pal (M55kg), Sumit (M70kg), Aryan (M85kg), Lakshay Rathi (M90+kg).