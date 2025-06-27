HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon

Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 20:10 IST

x

Hurkacz

IMAGE: Hubert Hurkacz has not played since he withdrew from the Libema Open earlier this month. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from surgery, the former World No. 6 said on Friday.

Hurkacz has not played since he withdrew from the Libema Open earlier this month due to a lower back injury, with the tournament's fifth seed forced to take two medical timeouts in a first-round victory before he withdrew.

Hurkacz also underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee after retiring from his second-round match at Wimbledon last year, where he was the seventh seed, forcing him to skip the Olympics as well.

"Together with my team, I've made the decision to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon," Hurkacz said in a statement.

 

"During preparations, my body reacted – synovial membrane irritation – which is part of the recovery process from my surgery. It needs rest and treatment, and I need to listen to my body."

The Wimbledon draw was made earlier on Friday and Hurkacz was set to play Briton Billy Harris in the first round of the grasscourt Grand Slam, which begins on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Former Premier League champions sack manager!
Former Premier League champions sack manager!
Swiatek pounds Paolini, closes in on first grass title
Swiatek pounds Paolini, closes in on first grass title
Will Rising Mercury Take Shine off Wimbledon 2025?
Will Rising Mercury Take Shine off Wimbledon 2025?
Line Judges Step Aside as AI Takes Over at Wimbledon
Line Judges Step Aside as AI Takes Over at Wimbledon
Wimbledon draw is out!
Wimbledon draw is out!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces & terrorists in J-K's Basantgarh1:35

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces &...

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot1:37

Watch! Dramatic visuals from Jagannath Rath Yatra in Rajkot

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD