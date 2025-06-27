HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Former Premier League champions sack manager!

Former Premier League champions sack manager!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 16:38 IST

x

Nistelrooy

IMAGE: Former Dutch international Ruud van Nisterooy replaced Steve Cooper in November but Leicester City were sent down to the Championship after winning just six games in the 2024-25 season. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Leicester City have parted ways with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy by mutual agreement after the team were relegated from the Premier League last season, the club said on Friday.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Van Nistelrooy joined Leicester in November with the side struggling in 16th place in the table. They ended the campaign in 18th.

The 48-year-old won his first match in charge but was unable to turn Leicester's season around, winning only five matches during his tenure as they finished 13 points from safety and returned to the Championship.

"Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club," Leicester, who won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, said in a statement. "(He) moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future."

Regarded as one of the Premier League's best strikers ever, Van Nistelrooy previously led PSV Eindhoven to the Dutch Cup as manager before joining compatriot Erik Ten Hag's United staff as an assistant coach.

 

He served as interim coach at Old Trafford after Ten Hag was fired, until new manager Ruben Amorim took charge.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement.

The first-team coaching staff will oversee the start of pre-season until a new manager is appointed, Leicester added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi draws huge US viewership in Club World Cup
Messi draws huge US viewership in Club World Cup
Alcaraz eyes Wimbledon hat-trick: Can Sinner stop him?
Alcaraz eyes Wimbledon hat-trick: Can Sinner stop him?
Concussion rules revised, new wide-ball rule on trial
Concussion rules revised, new wide-ball rule on trial
Gauff eyes Wimbledon glory as Sabalenka seeks revenge
Gauff eyes Wimbledon glory as Sabalenka seeks revenge
Windies coach meets Javagal Srinath over umpiring row
Windies coach meets Javagal Srinath over umpiring row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

'Ek Parivar Ke Karan Hua', S Jaishankar takes on Gandhi family5:28

'Ek Parivar Ke Karan Hua', S Jaishankar takes on Gandhi...

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces & terrorists in J-K's Basantgarh1:35

Major gunfight breaks out between security forces &...

Bhupendra Patel joins Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad3:15

Bhupendra Patel joins Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD