Neeraj Chopra's Heartfelt Fan Moment In Bengaluru

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra graciously posed for a photo, leaving the elderly fan beaming with joy in Bengaluru. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra Classic/Instagram

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra shared a touching moment with an elderly fan during a quiet stroll in Bengaluru.



The impromptu meeting blossomed into a warm conversation, highlighting Neeraj's humility and the widespread admiration he inspires across generations.



The fan expressed profound respect for the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, saying, "We all respect and admire you. You have brought glory to our nation."





Neeraj graciously posed for a photo, leaving the fan beaming with joy.



Their exchange, filled with warmth and encouragement, ended with the fan wishing Neeraj success in his future endeavors.



"Sometimes, the best moments aren't planned. A quiet street in Bengaluru. A kind-hearted uncle. And a javelin legend who never forgets where he comes from," tweeted Neeraj Chopra Classic's official Instagram handle.



The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, India's first international javelin competition, is set for July 5 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Originally planned for May 24, the event was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The competition will showcase elite javelin throwers, including 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters, 2015 World Champion Julius Yego, and others like Martin Konecny, Curtis Thompson, Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Rumesh Pathirage. The Indian athletes Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal will join Neeraj to represent the home challenge.