Hockey Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us: Savita

IMAGE: The Olympic qualifiers are being held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19 to book berths for the Paris Games in July-August. Photograph: Hockey India

The Asian Champions Trophy victory has boosted India's morale ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers, according to captain Savita, who expressed confidence in the side's experienced players to help the women's hockey team qualify for the Paris Games.

Eight countries, including hosts India, will be vying for top three spots when the Olympic qualifiers are held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19 to book berths for the Paris Games in July-August.

"The team is motivated, particularly after winning the Asian Champions Trophy," Savita was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

"Our preparations have been earnest and the team consists of players who have played the Olympic Qualifiers in the past and understand very well the level of performance needed to make the cut. This is a do-or-die outing for us and we are ready for the challenge."

The top three teams will qualify for the Paris Games.

The teams in the fray include reigning Olympic silver medallists Germany, former Asian Games champions Japan, Chile and Czech Republic grouped in pool A, while hosts India are grouped in pool B along with United States, New Zealand and Italy.

"Every member of the team wants to participate in the Olympic Games. That is the ultimate dream and after arriving in Ranchi earlier this week, we have got some good training sessions in the ground," India vice-captain Nikki Pradhan said.

“There is a lot of excitement not just among the team members but among the hockey fans in Jharkhand who I am sure will turn up in large numbers to show their support for us."

India will take on United States in their opening match on January 13, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14.

After a day's rest, India will play Italy on January 16, while the semi-finals will be held on January 18 and the final on January 19.